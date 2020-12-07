A wild few days of turnover in Mississippi State's upcoming signing class continued on Sunday night. Instate offensive lineman and Sports Illustrated All-American candidate Makylan Pounders – who has long been a verbal pledge to the Bulldogs – announced he has de-committed from MSU. The prospect out of Byhalia announced the news on social media.

"I would like to thank Mississippi State for the love and support they have given me," Pounders posted. "Thanks to the coaching staff and the fans for taking me in and treating me like one of them. It has been an unforgettable experience and I will never forget it. After carefully thinking I decided it would be the best decision for me if I de-commit from Mississippi State. No love is lost for the program and I wish you guys the best of luck in the future."

Pounders originally committed to the Bulldogs this past April. He later told Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner he was pleased with that decision and was looking forward to joining MSU and uniting with good friend and State linebacker Jordan Davis. However now, it appears as though Pounders is looking to take his services elsewhere.

Pounders is the latest in a recent singing class shakeup at State. In the last week, MSU has had four players de-commit. Those include defensive back Myzel Williams, running back Amariyon Howard and wide receiver Brandon Buckhaulter, along with Pounders. The Bulldogs have picked up a handful of new commitments with wide receiver Rodarius Thomas, defensive lineman Randy Charlton and offensive lineman Albert Reese all pledging to head to Starkville. Thomas is a former South Carolina commit. Reese was once slated to go to Rutgers. Charlton is a transfer from Central Florida.

More additions or changes are sure to come in the near future ahead of the early signing period opening on December 16. As of now, factoring in all the recent happenings, Mississippi State currently stands with the No. 36 class in the country per 247Sports. Rivals has MSU's group at No. 38 in the nation.

