Wide receiver Powers Warren enters transfer portal

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State wide receiver Powers Warren has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal and appears to be the latest Bulldog on the way out of the football program. AL.com was the first to report the news that Warren has entered the portal.

Warren, a former tight end, had been with MSU since 2017. He redshirted that season, then saw action in five games in 2018 and just one contest last season. He hasn't recorded any stats for the Bulldogs in 2020.

Assuming he remains in the portal and exits, Warren becomes the 18th MSU player to leave the football program since head coach Mike Leach was hired in January. The departures have come for a variety of reasons, but with the number of Bulldogs leaving, combined with injuries and adherence to COVID-19 protocols, MSU finds itself struggling to stay above the required number of players needed in order to play games this fall.

The Southeastern Conference requires 53 scholarship athletes along with position group requirements to play a game. MSU was barely above the required number of guys a couple of weeks back in a win over Vanderbilt, then the Bulldogs weren't able to play Auburn last week. While currently this Saturday's game at Georgia is still on, State is hovering somewhere near the 53-player threshold.

