Mississippi State unranked, but receives votes, in preseason AP football poll

Joel Coleman

The Associated Press released its preseason college football poll for the 2020 season on Monday and Mississippi State found itself outside the Top 25, but did receive votes. 

In all, nine Southeastern Conference schools either were ranked or received votes. Seven SEC squads were inside the Top 25, headlined by four inside the Top 10 – No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Florida. Auburn found itself just outside the Top 25, ranked at No. 11. Also in the rankings were Texas A&M at No. 13 and Tennessee at No. 25. Kentucky and Mississippi State were the two schools on the periphery of the poll. 

The poll serves to illustrate just how tough MSU's 2020 schedule will be. The Bulldogs will go on the road and play three of the nation's Top 6 teams as they travel to No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 LSU. State also faces No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M, but both of those games are set to be played in Starkville at Davis Wade Stadium.

Here is the full preseason AP Top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Ohio State
  3. Alabama
  4. Georgia
  5. Oklahoma
  6. LSU
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Oregon
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Auburn
  12. Wisconsin
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Texas
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Michigan
  17. USC
  18. North Carolina
  19. Minnesota
  20. Cincinnati
  21. UCF
  22. Utah
  23. Iowa State
  24. Iowa
  25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1

