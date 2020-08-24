Mississippi State unranked, but receives votes, in preseason AP football poll

The Associated Press released its preseason college football poll for the 2020 season on Monday and Mississippi State found itself outside the Top 25, but did receive votes.

In all, nine Southeastern Conference schools either were ranked or received votes. Seven SEC squads were inside the Top 25, headlined by four inside the Top 10 – No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU and No. 8 Florida. Auburn found itself just outside the Top 25, ranked at No. 11. Also in the rankings were Texas A & M at No. 13 and Tennessee at No. 25. Kentucky and Mississippi State were the two schools on the periphery of the poll.

The poll serves to illustrate just how tough MSU's 2020 schedule will be. The Bulldogs will go on the road and play three of the nation's Top 6 teams as they travel to No. 3 Alabama, No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 LSU. State also faces No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A & M, but both of those games are set to be played in Starkville at Davis Wade Stadium.

Here is the full preseason AP Top 25:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Georgia Oklahoma LSU Penn State Florida Oregon Notre Dame Auburn Wisconsin Texas A & M Texas Oklahoma State Michigan USC North Carolina Minnesota Cincinnati UCF Utah Iowa State Iowa Tennessee

Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1

Keep it tuned to Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner for further coverage of Mississippi State training camp in the weeks ahead. To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.