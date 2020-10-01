SI.com
Cowbell Corner
WATCH: Outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr., talks about his group heading into the Arkansas game

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State racked up 623 yards of passing last week in the upset over LSU. That of course means the Bulldogs had 623 yards of receiving. A lot of that came courtesy of Mississippi State's outside receivers such as Osirus Mitchell and Tyrell Shavers. Now, that group will try for a repeat performance as the Arkansas Razorbacks come to Starkville on Saturday. MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr., met with the media this week to talk about what he's seen, and expects to see, from his unit. Watch the video above to hear what all Spurrier had to say.

Football

