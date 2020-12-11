Mississippi State football recruiting notes: Baseball commit pledges to play football too and more

Canton Academy's Dakota Jordan is planning to be a two-sport athlete in Starkville and a few other MSU recruiting nuggets

Dakota Jordan has long planned to come to Starkville. The Canton (Mississippi) Academy standout athlete committed to Mississippi State's baseball program back in 2019. However now, Jordan has committed to playing football for the Bulldogs as well as he has verbally pledged to MSU's 2022 football recruiting class. Jordan announced the news on Twitter.

Jordan becomes the second player verbally committed to MSU football's 2022 class. He joins Tupelo (Mississippi) High School defensive lineman Jacarius Clayton.

Jordan was listed as both a wide receiver and running back at Canton Academy this past season, though he did most of his damage as a receiver. He caught 27 passes for 695 yards and nine touchdowns.

Another commit shuts things down

It'll be a year or so before Jordan can put pen to paper and solidify his commitment. In the meantime, eyes are on Mississippi State's signing class of this year with the early signing period starting this coming Wednesday. On Thursday night, a fifth MSU 2021 commit announced he has shut down his recruitment and is all Bulldog.

Offensive lineman Carson Williams, out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, posted to Twitter on Thursday that his recruiting process is done. Williams originally committed to the Bulldogs back in October.

Williams' post was similar to that of four other MSU commits from earlier in the week. Wide receivers Theodore Knox and Malik Nabers, defensive back M.J. Daniels and defensive lineman Tre'von Marshall also announced this week they have shut down their recruitments.

Harmon watch continues

Kosciusko (Mississippi) High wide receiver Antonio Harmon is inching closer to the day he will announce his college choice. Harmon posted to Twitter earlier this week that he plans to announce his decision this coming Monday.

The Sports Illustrated All-American candidate revealed earlier this week he's deciding between Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas, LSU and Georgia. On Tuesday, Cowbell Corner talked to multiple sources regarding Harmon and the general feeling was that the Bulldogs have a great shot to land the wideout. Another source felt the same way when contacted on Friday. Come Monday, it appears there will be no more guessing.

MSU commits and targets on display

Multiple Mississippi State commits and recruiting targets will be on display Saturday at the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game. M.J. Daniels, Jacobi Moore and others will hit the field in Montgomery, Alabama, for a noon central kickoff.

The game will be will be livestreamed through FNUTL.com. It was also be available through the MAC Network, Roku & Firestick.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.