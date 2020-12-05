Mississippi State picks up commitment from offensive lineman Albert Reese

Mississippi State just picked up a big commitment in more ways than one.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs gained a verbal pledge from offensive lineman Albert Reese out of Clearwater (Florida) Academy International. Reese becomes the 18th current commitment in MSU's Class of 2021.

Reese, a native of Canada, would bring a 6-foot-7, 315-pound frame with plenty of potential to Starkville, even though his skills might still need refining at least a bit for MSU head coach Mike Leach's air raid offense. That's because Reese was a part of a run-first attack at CAI. Still, Reese's offensive line coach at the school, Dan Meyer, notes that Reese brings size, athleticism and a skill set that could allow him to see the field early on at Mississippi State.

"Powerful run blocker with violent hands," Meyer said of Reese. "He possesses elite strength and once he gets his hands on a defender it’s over. Coming from an offense that required very little from him in the passing game, he’s much improved in his pass protection. He does a great job staying square and limiting the pass rush moves of the defenders with his positioning and length. He does a solid job working in space at the second level and in the screen game. Overall his college-ready body and strength with improved technique and understanding of blocking fundamentals should allow for him to contribute early at the next level."

Offensive lineman Albert Reese practices earlier this year. Reese has committed to Mississippi State. (Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr.)

Reese commits to State after originally pledging to Rutgers back in May. He also holds offers from multiple schools, including Ole Miss, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Maryland and others.

Reese is the fifth offensive lineman that is now slated to be a part of MSU's signing class. The Bulldogs also have verbal commitments from instate high school prospects Makylan Pounders and Gabe Cavazos, as well as Nick Jones and Carson Williams out of the Mississippi junior college ranks.

Reese and others will be able to officially sign with Mississippi State when the NCAA's early signing period begins December 16. MSU's class is currently rated No. 31 by Rivals and No. 32 by 247Sports.

(NOTE: Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr., contributed to this report)

