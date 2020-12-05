SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Mississippi State picks up commitment from offensive lineman Albert Reese

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State just picked up a big commitment in more ways than one.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs gained a verbal pledge from offensive lineman Albert Reese out of Clearwater (Florida) Academy International. Reese becomes the 18th current commitment in MSU's Class of 2021.

Reese, a native of Canada, would bring a 6-foot-7, 315-pound frame with plenty of potential to Starkville, even though his skills might still need refining at least a bit for MSU head coach Mike Leach's air raid offense. That's because Reese was a part of a run-first attack at CAI. Still, Reese's offensive line coach at the school, Dan Meyer, notes that Reese brings size, athleticism and a skill set that could allow him to see the field early on at Mississippi State.

"Powerful run blocker with violent hands," Meyer said of Reese. "He possesses elite strength and once he gets his hands on a defender it’s over. Coming from an offense that required very little from him in the passing game, he’s much improved in his pass protection. He does a great job staying square and limiting the pass rush moves of the defenders with his positioning and length. He does a solid job working in space at the second level and in the screen game. Overall his college-ready body and strength with improved technique and understanding of blocking fundamentals should allow for him to contribute early at the next level."

Reese pic
Offensive lineman Albert Reese practices earlier this year. Reese has committed to Mississippi State. (Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr.)

Reese commits to State after originally pledging to Rutgers back in May. He also holds offers from multiple schools, including Ole Miss, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Arizona State, Maryland and others. 

Reese is the fifth offensive lineman that is now slated to be a part of MSU's signing class. The Bulldogs also have verbal commitments from instate high school prospects Makylan Pounders and Gabe Cavazos, as well as Nick Jones and Carson Williams out of the Mississippi junior college ranks.

Reese and others will be able to officially sign with Mississippi State when the NCAA's early signing period begins December 16. MSU's class is currently rated No. 31 by Rivals and No. 32 by 247Sports. 

(NOTE: Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr., contributed to this report)

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Iverson Molinar shines in return as Mississippi State grabs win over North Texas

The Bulldogs even their record at 2-2 for the season by topping the Mean Green

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland discusses his team's win over North Texas

The Bulldogs defeated the Mean Green to improve to 2-2 this season

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's final two regular season football games set by SEC

Bulldogs slated for pair of December home games

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces addition of Temple transfer Ashley Jones

Jones was the 2019-20 American Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year

Joel Coleman

Quarterback Jack Kristofek announces plans to transfer to Mississippi State

Kristofek played at Sam Houston State

Joel Coleman

Iverson Molinar's return expected to boost Bulldogs as Mississippi State gets set to host North Texas

Molinar has missed this season's first three games

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State gets commitment from former UCF defensive lineman Randy Charlton

Charlton was dismissed from the UCF football program in November

Joel Coleman

Receiver Brandon Buckhaulter latest to decommit as Mississippi State football recruiting class continues to reshuffle

The early signing period is just two weeks away

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson discusses MSU's win over New Orleans

The Bulldogs moved to 2-0 this season with their victory on Wednesday night

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State's size helps Bulldogs roll to dominant win over New Orleans

Bulldogs eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time under head coach Nikki McCray-Penson

Joel Coleman