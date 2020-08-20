SI.com
Cowbell Corner
No tailgating, limited seating at college football games in Mississippi after order from Gov. Tate Reeves

Joel Coleman

Per an executive order from Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, seating will be limited at all college football games inside the state this upcoming season and tailgating will not be allowed. 

Under the order, stadium bowl seating will be limited to no more than 25 percent seating capacity. This would limit Mississippi State's Davis Wade Stadium to an attendance of slightly more than 15,000 people. In club areas, indoor spaces will be limited to a 50 percent capacity – depending on space available – with an additional 25 percent capacity in outdoor areas. Suites will be limited to 50 percent capacity in indoor and outdoor seating areas, depending on space available.

On the tailgating front, all game day social gatherings are strictly prohibited. Per the executive order, this applies to all tailgating, picnics, fan entertainment areas and the like.

Other notes from the executive order include:

  • Fans are expected to maintain six feet of distance from those not from within the same household.
  • Everyone over the age of 6 must wear masks as they navigate in, out and around the stadium. Masks are also encouraged while sitting in the stands.
  • Concession stands will be allowed to remain open, though grab-and-go options at the stands are strongly encouraged.
  • All transactions should be contactless and touchless, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.

Mississippi State has not released its specific plans regarding fan attendance at home games this season. However this executive order was put in place with input from MSU officials as Reeves noted he has worked closely with the leadership of instate colleges and universities, along with state health experts.

The executive order is actually set to expire on August 31, however Reeves noted in his press conference it is his expectation it will be extended into the upcoming season.

"I know it's a topic that we constantly get questions about," Reeves said in a press release. "It's something that's been polarizing around the country – some conferences have opted not to make any effort to play. Some states have not yet put out their plans. This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor. We took their joint recommendations and with a little work, we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur."

