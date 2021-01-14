FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Kicker Brandon Ruiz confirms he'll return for 2021 season

Ruiz had a big year for the Bulldogs in 2020
Brandon Ruiz's days as a Bulldog aren't done yet.

The Mississippi State kicker took to social media on Wednesday night and confirmed his plans to return to the Bulldogs in 2021. This comes one day after sources indicated to Cowbell Corner that it was expected Ruiz would be back.

"After considering all my options I have decided to return for my senior year at Mississippi State and I am excited to hear the cowbells at Davis Wade Stadium with full capacity," Ruiz posted on Twitter.

Ruiz's decision is big news for next season's Bulldogs given what he accomplished this past season after arriving from Arizona State as a graduate transfer. Ruiz went 10-for-12 on his field goal tries, 24-for-24 on his extra point attempts and had 37 touchbacks on 43 kickoffs in 2020. The only two field goals Ruiz missed all year were of 40-plus yards. He missed a 56-yarder against Kentucky and a 40-yarder against Auburn.

Ruiz's performance affirmed the MSU coaching staff's decision to make him State's starting kicker prior to the season. He displaced one of the top kickers in MSU history. Jace Christmann was the starting kicker for the Bulldogs from 2017 through 2019. However Christmann only saw action in three games in 2020 after getting passed up by Ruiz. Christmann announced earlier this week that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Meanwhile Ruiz plans to be back in Starkville trying to provide an encore to his incredibly successful debut season in maroon and white.

