SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 13

No Mississippi State players were listed when the Southeastern Conference announced its players of the week following Week 12 action, despite several solid individual Bulldog performance in the 56-7 win over ETSU.

But there were plenty of players across the conference who caught attention in Saturday filled with close calls and some upsets.

Here's a look at the complete list of players recognized by the SEC ahead of Week 13:

SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week: QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week: RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

SEC Defensive Player of the Week: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week: PK Jack Podlesny, Georgia

SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Week: LS Wesley Schelling, Vanderbilt

SEC Freshman Player of the Week: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week: LT Jaylen Nichols, South Carolina

SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week: C Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week: DL Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

Of those listed, South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler may have been the most impressive of them all as he played a huge role in helping engineer a 63-38 victory over a Tennessee team that was not long ago considered to be the best squad in the nation.

Sanders also continues to project as one of the best rushers in the SEC as he carried the ball 24 times for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-27 blowout win over Ole Miss that hardly anyone saw coming.

He's seen his name on this list before, which comes as no surprise with the monstrous stat line of 1,379 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 209 carries he has built up in 2022.