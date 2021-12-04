Alabama vs Georgia in the SEC Championship: How to Watch

Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch: Alabama Faces Georgia in the SEC Championship

    Everything you need to know about tuning in to Saturday afternoon's SEC Championship matchup between Alabama and Georgia.
    Author:

    No two-loss team has ever made it into the College Football Playoff, so if history is to serve as an indicator for Saturday's matchup between Alabama and Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship, things don't exactly look good for the one-loss Crimson Tide going up against the undefeated Bulldogs.

    But never say never, as there is still a possibility Alabama could be given the go-ahead to have a place in the playoff anyway with a loss and, of course, despite the fact this is one of the shakiest Alabama teams we've seen in recent history, Nick Saban's squad is one to never count out.

    Regardless of how things shake out, this is sure to be an exciting game as the college football postseason marches on.

    Here's what you need to know about catching Saturday's contest:

    Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)

    When: 3 p.m. CT, Saturday, Dec. 4

    TV: CBS

    Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

