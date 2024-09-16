SEC Football Week 4: Betting Odds, TV Schedule, and ESPN FPI Predictions for Every Conference Matchup
It's hard to believe but Week Four of the college football season is already here and SEC play picks up the in-conference slate this weekend.
15 of the 16 conference schools will be in action as Georgia and Alabama both get the week off before next weekend's showdown between the two in Tuscaloosa.
Below are the 10 games featuring SEC teams this weekend, four of which are conference games. Find the TV information, betting lines, and the ESPN Football Power Index chances of victory in each game.
Florida at Mississippi State - 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN)
Point spread: Florida -5.5
Total: 57.5
ESPN FPI: Florida 52.8% chance of victory
Ohio at Kentucky - 11:45 a.m. CT (SEC Network)
Point spread: Kentucky -19.5
Total: 41.5
ESPN FPI: Kentucky 88.5% chance of victory
Arkansas at Auburn - 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)
Point spread: Auburn -3
Total: 58.5
ESPN FPI: Auburn 58.6% chance of victory
UCLA at No. 16. LSU - 2:40 p.m. CT (ABC)
Point spread: LSU -25.5
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: LSU 88.1% chance of victory
Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri - 3:15 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Point spread: Missouri -20.5
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Missouri 88.4% chance of victory
No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma - 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)
Point spread: Tennessee -7
Total: 57.5
ESPN FPI: Tennessee 71.0% chance of victory
Bowling Green at No. 25 Texas A&M - 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
Point spread: Texas A&M -22
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Texas A&M 90.6% chance of victory
Akron at South Carolina - 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN U)
Point spread: South Carolina -27.5
Total: 46.5
ESPN FPI: South Carolina 94.3% chance of victory
Georgia Southern at No. 5 Ole Miss - 6:45 p.m. CT (SEC Network)
Point spread: Ole Miss -35.5
Total: 65.5
ESPN FPI: Ole Miss 97.1% chance of victory
Louisiana-Monroe at No. 1 Texas - 7:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)
Point spread: Texas -44.5
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Texas 99.0% chance of victory