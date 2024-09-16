Cowbell Corner

SEC Football Week 4: Betting Odds, TV Schedule, and ESPN FPI Predictions for Every Conference Matchup

Oklahoma gets a monster of a test to open SEC play as No. 6 Tennessee comes to town

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel and Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) chat on the sidelines during a game between Tennessee and Kent State at Neyland Stadium, in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
It's hard to believe but Week Four of the college football season is already here and SEC play picks up the in-conference slate this weekend.

15 of the 16 conference schools will be in action as Georgia and Alabama both get the week off before next weekend's showdown between the two in Tuscaloosa.

Below are the 10 games featuring SEC teams this weekend, four of which are conference games. Find the TV information, betting lines, and the ESPN Football Power Index chances of victory in each game.

Florida at Mississippi State - 11:00 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Point spread: Florida -5.5
Total: 57.5
ESPN FPI: Florida 52.8% chance of victory

Ohio at Kentucky - 11:45 a.m. CT (SEC Network)

Point spread: Kentucky -19.5
Total: 41.5
ESPN FPI: Kentucky 88.5% chance of victory

Arkansas at Auburn - 2:30 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Point spread: Auburn -3
Total: 58.5
ESPN FPI: Auburn 58.6% chance of victory

UCLA at No. 16. LSU - 2:40 p.m. CT (ABC)

Point spread: LSU -25.5
Total: 56.5
ESPN FPI: LSU 88.1% chance of victory

Vanderbilt at No. 7 Missouri - 3:15 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Point spread: Missouri -20.5
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Missouri 88.4% chance of victory

No. 6 Tennessee at No. 15 Oklahoma - 6:30 p.m. CT (ABC)

Point spread: Tennessee -7
Total: 57.5
ESPN FPI: Tennessee 71.0% chance of victory

Bowling Green at No. 25 Texas A&M - 6:30 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Point spread: Texas A&M -22
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Texas A&M 90.6% chance of victory

Akron at South Carolina - 6:30 p.m. CT (ESPN U)

Point spread: South Carolina -27.5
Total: 46.5
ESPN FPI: South Carolina 94.3% chance of victory

Georgia Southern at No. 5 Ole Miss - 6:45 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Point spread: Ole Miss -35.5
Total: 65.5
ESPN FPI: Ole Miss 97.1% chance of victory

Louisiana-Monroe at No. 1 Texas - 7:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network+)

Point spread: Texas -44.5
Total: 52.5
ESPN FPI: Texas 99.0% chance of victory

