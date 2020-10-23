SEC football lines for the weekend

Mississippi State gets to enjoy a weekend off, but there is still plenty of Southeastern Conference football action going on this Saturday with four games. If oddsmakers are right, three of the four games could be nail biters as only one contest has a line of more than one score. Here are the odds (as of midday Friday) for all SEC contests this Saturday with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Auburn (-3.5) at Ole Miss - 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network

Alabama (-21.5) at Tennessee - 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Kentucky (-4.5) at Missouri - 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network

South Carolina at LSU (-6) - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

