MSU an underdog by slimmest of margins against Missouri

The oddsmakers are expecting a tight game in Starkville
Mississippi State is looking to close out the regular season with some momentum. The Bulldogs host Missouri at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, looking to prove they are the the seemingly-improved MSU bunch that had promising moments against Georgia and Ole Miss, and not the struggling group that battled Auburn a week ago.

Well if State is to win on Saturday, the Bulldogs will have to do so in upset fashion, though they are underdogs by just about the slimmest of margins. Missouri comes to Starkville as only a one-point favorite for Saturday's affair. That margin is the smallest of all Southeastern Conference games taking place this weekend.

Of course there are three other games on the weekend slate outside of MSU-Missouri. That includes the SEC Championship game between Alabama and Florida. As of this writing, the Crimson Tide stands as a 17-point favorite to defeat the Gators and claim yet another conference title. 

As of midday Friday, here are all the lines for Saturday's SEC games with lines coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Texas A&M (-14) at Tennessee - 11 a.m. CT on ESPN

Ole Miss (-2.5) at LSU - 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Missouri (-1) at Mississippi State - 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network Alternate

2020 SEC Championship

Alabama (-17) vs. Florida - 7 p.m. CT on CBS

