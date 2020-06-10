Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

2020 SEC Football Media Days to be held virtually

Joel Coleman

The Southeastern Conference has announced this year's SEC Football Media Days will be held virtually as a result of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. No dates and times have been announced. The event was originally scheduled to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta from July 13-16. Here is the full announcement from the SEC office:

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – The Southeastern Conference will hold its first-ever virtual football media days in 2020, the Conference announced Wednesday.

SEC Football Media Days was scheduled to be held in Atlanta, July 13-16, at the College Football Hall of Fame and Omni Atlanta Hotel.

“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021.”

The virtual event will feature Sankey’s annual “State of the SEC” address, as well as media sessions with the conference's 14 head coaches and select student-athletes from each school. The SEC is in planning with the SEC Network to provide wall-to-wall coverage of the virtual event.

The dates and times for SEC Virtual Football Media Days have not been announced at this time.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T&L Wednesday: The first-ever edition of Egg Bowl Rumblings

It's Thanksgiving night in June on today's Thunder & Lightning

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State-MLB Draft primer: Interesting facts, the big questions and more

Most everything you need to know regarding the Bulldogs heading into the MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Bulldogs get immediate help with transfer Tyrell Shavers

Wide receiver transfers from Alabama to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Receiver Tyrell Shavers transferring from Alabama to Mississippi State

Shavers was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs could be back on practice field (with Mike Leach) by middle of July

NCAA proposal sets up six-week preseason practice plan

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs get good news and bad news on recruiting front

Bulldogs add one commitment and lose another

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: Can MSU's 2020 roster match Washington State's 2019 production?

Washington State's offense had huge numbers last year. Can the Bulldogs replicate that under Mike Leach this year?

Joel Coleman

MSU baseball signee Kellum Clark says he'll come to State instead of go pro

Infielder posts that he'll head to Starkville and drop out of MLB Draft

Joel Coleman

MSU's 2021 baseball schedule might look familiar

Bulldogs slated to keep original 2020 SEC baseball slate, though order likely to change

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

MSU head baseball coach Chris Lemonis Q&A on the fall, the MLB Draft and more

Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis discusses the upcoming months and what the Bulldogs might look like following the MLB Draft

Joel Coleman