Date set for Mike Leach's first-ever SEC Media Days appearance

The pirate will finally get his turn at the podium at the Southeastern Conference's Football Media Days.

The SEC announced the schedule for this year's event and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach is set for his first-ever appearance at Media Days on Wednesday, July 21. For the 18th time in the last 19 occasions the event has been held, Media Days will be hosted by the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Alabama.

Of course this will be Leach's second season at MSU. However he didn't get the chance to take to the stage at SEC Media Days last summer as last year's festivities were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But it's back on this year as all 14 of the SEC's head coaches, along with selected players from each team, will be on hand in Hoover from July 19 through July 22 to preview the upcoming season.

The SEC Network and ESPN will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience. Times, the rotation schedule and players attending will all be announced at a later date.

For now, here is the full SEC Media Days schedule:

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz

