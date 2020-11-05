Mississippi State remains a big favorite headed into homecoming game against Vanderbilt

Wins and points have been pretty much nonexistent for Mississippi State ever since the Bulldogs upset defending national champion in the season opener back in September. MSU is on a four-game losing streak and has scored only 30 total points over the course of the skid. Still, the odds say the Bulldogs might get back on the winning track come this weekend.

As of midday Thursday, Mississippi State stands as a 19-point favorite in Saturday's 2:30 p.m. homecoming game against Vanderbilt. It's the largest spread of any Southeastern Conference game this weekend.

Here are the odds (as of midday Thursday) for all SEC contests this Saturday with odds coming from the Caesars Sportsbook:

Florida vs Georgia (-3.5) - 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (-19) - 2:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network

Texas A & M (-10) at South Carolina - 6 p.m. CT on ESPN

Tennessee (-1.5) at Arkansas - 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.