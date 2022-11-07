Skip to main content

SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands Ahead of Week 11

Here is where each of the 14 conference programs ranks as the end of the regular season quickly approaches.

Week 10 of SEC football action was arguably the most intense of the season so far. 

Georgia put on a show against Tennessee, proving why it deserves to be the top team in the nation. The Volunteers looked hopeless against the tough Bulldogs' defense and hurt their chances for an SEC East title.

In Death Valley, LSU defeated Alabama in overtime on a crucial two-point conversion. The Tigers now lead the SEC West, and Alabama could very well be out of the running for an appearance in the College Football Playoff. 

Texas A&M's woes continued in a 41-24 loss to Florida. The Aggies had quite a few players missing with the flu, but the game was still incredibly lopsided in favor of the Gators. They must win their remaining three games to even qualify for a postseason bowl berth after starting the season as playoff hopefuls.

Mississippi State survived a wild comeback attempt from Auburn with a big overtime victory. The Bulldogs led 24-6 at halftime, but the two teams ended regulation all tied up at 33 points apiece. A missed field goal by the Tigers and a quick touchdown for the home team pushed MSU ahead.

South Carolina held off Vanderbilt in a big way to become bowl eligible. Although the performance wasn't great by any means, the Gamecocks' 38-27 win was enough to gain some momentum heading into the final stretch. 

Missouri attempted to make a comeback against Kentucky, but the Wildcats contained the Tigers late in the game and finished with a 21-17 win. 

Arkansas dropped a tough game to the Liberty Flames. The Razorbacks have fared well against non-conference foes for the majority of the season, but the unexpected 21-19 loss handed Liberty its first-ever SEC victory. 

Ole Miss was the only team with an open date. The Rebels will host Alabama in Oxford on Saturday.

Here is where each SEC program stands heading into the final three games of the regular season.

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. LSU

4. Alabama

5. Ole Miss

6. Kentucky

7. Mississippi State

8. Florida

9. Arkansas

10. South Carolina

11. Auburn

12. Missouri

13. Texas A&M

14. Vanderbilt

