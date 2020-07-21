Mississippi State's Kylin Hill chosen as one of SEC's best by SI team publishers
Joel Coleman
Sports Illustrated's Southeastern Conference publishers are incredibly high on the roster of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but Mississippi State's Kylin Hill still found himself on the group's Top-10 list of the SEC's best players. Hill led the league in rushing yardage in the regular season last year and is expected to be a key piece of new MSU head coach Mike Leach's offense in 2020.
SI's team of publishers recently voted on who they believe will be the SEC's best come year's end. Here were the results of that voting:
Preseason SEC Offensive Player of the Year: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
Preseason SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
Preseason SEC Special Teams Player of the Year: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
Preseason SEC Coach of the Year: Dan Mullen, Florida
Preseason Top 10 Players in the SEC:
- Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
- Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
- Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
- Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
- Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
- DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
- Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
- Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
- Kyle Trask, QB, Florida; (tie) Jaylen Waddle, WR/RS Alabama
Also received votes (in alphabetical order): Nick Bolton, LB Missouri; KJ Costello, QB, Mississippi State; Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss; Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia; Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina; Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia; George Pickens, WR, Georgia; Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU; Trey Smith, T, Tennessee; Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU; Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
