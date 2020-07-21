Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State's Kylin Hill chosen as one of SEC's best by SI team publishers

Joel Coleman

Sports Illustrated's Southeastern Conference publishers are incredibly high on the roster of the Alabama Crimson Tide, but Mississippi State's Kylin Hill still found himself on the group's Top-10 list of the SEC's best players. Hill led the league in rushing yardage in the regular season last year and is expected to be a key piece of new MSU head coach Mike Leach's offense in 2020.

SI's team of publishers recently voted on who they believe will be the SEC's best come year's end. Here were the results of that voting:

Preseason SEC Offensive Player of the Year: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Preseason SEC Defensive Player of the Year: Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Preseason SEC Special Teams Player of the Year: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Preseason SEC Coach of the Year: Dan Mullen, Florida

Preseason Top 10 Players in the SEC:

  1. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  2. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
  3. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
  4. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
  5. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
  6. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
  7. Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
  8. Alex Leatherwood, T, Alabama
  9. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida; (tie) Jaylen Waddle, WR/RS Alabama

Also received votes (in alphabetical order): Nick Bolton, LB Missouri; KJ Costello, QB, Mississippi State; Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss; Richard LeCounte, S, Georgia; Israel Mukuamu, CB, South Carolina; Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia; George Pickens, WR, Georgia; Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida; Tyler Shelvin, DL, LSU; Trey Smith, T, Tennessee; Jacoby Stevens, S, LSU; Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

Earlier this month, SI's SEC team publishers also put forth their preseason All-SEC teams, as well as their predicted order of SEC finish. You can find those items at these links:

SI team publishers' All-SEC Teams

SI team publishers' predicted order of SEC finish

