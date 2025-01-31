Cowbell Corner

SEC Football Recruiting Update: Georgia Lands Zech Ford, Mississippi State Steadies

Eight SEC teams are ranked in 247Sports Top 20 for 2026 Recruiting Cycle

Nick Shepkowski

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback DeAgo Brumfield (4) reacts after an interception against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium.
Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs cornerback DeAgo Brumfield (4) reacts after an interception against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
College football season ended a week-and-a-half ago when Ohio State beat Notre Dame in the National Championship game, but the recruiting stove is red hot across the sport.

In the SEC, Georgia landed a commitment from big-time safety Zech Fort of IMG Academy in Florida on Thursday. How did it impact the recruiting rankings across the SEC?

247Sports updated its composite team rankings following the commitment and five SEC programs checked in the top 10 nationally while three more ranked within the top 20.

Despite a woeful 2024 season that saw just a 2-10 overall record and winless SEC campaign, Mississippi State still ranks ahead of four other SEC teams.

Here is what the SEC team recruiting rankings look like as of January 30, 2025. Clearly there is a lot of time for movement to be made as we're 11 months from the early signing period, but the foundation for recruiting classes is clearly being built.

No. 16: Kentucky (0 nationally)

Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops during a game at Tennessee in 2024
Nov 2, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops talks with an official during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. / Saul Young/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Kentucky is the only team in the SEC that is yet to receive a public verbal commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

15. Vanderbilt (54th nationally)

Vanderbilt head football coach Clark Lea
Dec 27, 2024; Birmingham, AL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea looks on during a timeout during the first half of the 2024 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Vanderbilt Football:
1 commitment
87.26 average player rating
17.26 team points

14. Missouri (51st nationally)

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz in a game against Arkansas in 2024
Nov 30, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz watches play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Missouri Football:
1 commitment
89.58 average player rating
19.58 team points

13. Alabama (49th nationally)

Alabama head football coach Kalen DeBoer before a bowl game against Michigan
Dec 31, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before running onto the field before a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Raymond James Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Alabama Football:
1 commitment
95.05 average player rating
25.05 team points

12. Mississippi State (42 nationally)

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby during a 2024 game against UMass
Nov 2, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby speaks with players during the fourth quarter against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Matt Bush-Imagn Images

Mississippi State Football:
4 commitments
87.07 average player rating
34.05 team points

11. Ole Miss (38th nationally)

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin after winning the Gator Bowl vs. Duke
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is interviewed after the game while holding the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss Football:
2 commitments
86.66 average player rating
37.21 team points

10. Texas (33rd nationally)

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian at a press conference
Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian speaks during the Coaches' Press Conference at AT&T Stadium, Jan. 9, 2024. Both coaches answered questions from the media during the conference, and will face each other in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final game on Friday. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Football:
2 commitments
95.35 average player rating
50.55 team points

9. Florida (28th nationally)

Florida head coach Billy Napier after winning the Gasparilla Bowl over Tulane
Dec 20, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier is presented the Gasparilla Bowl championship trophy after the win against the Tulane Green Wave at Raymond James Stadium. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Florida Football:
3 commitments
90.63 average player rating
61.32 team points

8. Oklahoma (19th nationally)

Brent Venables leads Oklahoma out for the Armed Forces Bowl
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables locks arms with players before the Armed Forces Bowl football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Navy Midshipmen at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. Navy won 21-20. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oklahoma Football:
4 commitments
91.32 average player rating
83.65 team points

7. South Carolina (14th nationally)

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating Missouri in 2024
Nov 16, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates beating the Missouri Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. He is holding the Mayors Cup, given to the winner of the South Carolina-Missouri game. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina Football:
5 commitments
89.93 average player rating
96.70 team points

6. Georgia (12th nationally)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart leads the Bulldogs against Texas in the SEC Championship
Georgia coach Kirby Smart takes the field with his team before the start of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Georgia Football:
5 commitments
92.03 average player rating
106.71 team points

5. Arkansas (9th nationally)

Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman after winning the Liberty Bowl
Dec 27, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman reacts during an interview after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Arkansas Football:
9 commitments
87.96 average player rating
117.09 team points

4. LSU (8th nationally)

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly after winning the bowl game over Baylor
Dec 31, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly celebrates after defeating the Baylor Bears in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl in the second half at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

LSU Football:
6 commitments
91.63 average player rating
123.91 team points

3. Auburn (7th nationally)

Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze
Nov 16, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze greets fans during Tiger Walk before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Jordan-Hare Stadium. / John Reed-Imagn Images

Auburn Football:
6 commitments
93.11 average player rating
132.21 team points

2. Tennessee (6th nationally)

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel before a CFP game against Ohio State
Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Tennessee Football:
7 commitments
90.7 average player rating
135.95 team points

1. Texas A&M (2nd nationally)

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko disagrees with an official's decision in a game against Texas in 2024
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko reacts to an overturned tageting call against the Texas Longhorns during the Lone Star Showdown at Kyle Field on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. / Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas A&M Football:
10 commitments
92.2 average player rating
192 team points

