College football season ended a week-and-a-half ago when Ohio State beat Notre Dame in the National Championship game, but the recruiting stove is red hot across the sport.
In the SEC, Georgia landed a commitment from big-time safety Zech Fort of IMG Academy in Florida on Thursday. How did it impact the recruiting rankings across the SEC?
247Sports updated its composite team rankings following the commitment and five SEC programs checked in the top 10 nationally while three more ranked within the top 20.
Despite a woeful 2024 season that saw just a 2-10 overall record and winless SEC campaign, Mississippi State still ranks ahead of four other SEC teams.
Here is what the SEC team recruiting rankings look like as of January 30, 2025. Clearly there is a lot of time for movement to be made as we're 11 months from the early signing period, but the foundation for recruiting classes is clearly being built.
No. 16: Kentucky (0 nationally)
Kentucky is the only team in the SEC that is yet to receive a public verbal commitment in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
15. Vanderbilt (54th nationally)
Vanderbilt Football: 1 commitment 87.26 average player rating 17.26 team points
14. Missouri (51st nationally)
Missouri Football: 1 commitment 89.58 average player rating 19.58 team points
13. Alabama (49th nationally)
Alabama Football: 1 commitment 95.05 average player rating 25.05 team points
12. Mississippi State (42 nationally)
Mississippi State Football: 4 commitments 87.07 average player rating 34.05 team points
11. Ole Miss (38th nationally)
Ole Miss Football: 2 commitments 86.66 average player rating 37.21 team points
10. Texas (33rd nationally)
Texas Football: 2 commitments 95.35 average player rating 50.55 team points
9. Florida (28th nationally)
Florida Football: 3 commitments 90.63 average player rating 61.32 team points
8. Oklahoma (19th nationally)
Oklahoma Football: 4 commitments 91.32 average player rating 83.65 team points
7. South Carolina (14th nationally)
South Carolina Football: 5 commitments 89.93 average player rating 96.70 team points
6. Georgia (12th nationally)
Georgia Football: 5 commitments 92.03 average player rating 106.71 team points
5. Arkansas (9th nationally)
Arkansas Football: 9 commitments 87.96 average player rating 117.09 team points
4. LSU (8th nationally)
LSU Football: 6 commitments 91.63 average player rating 123.91 team points
3. Auburn (7th nationally)
Auburn Football: 6 commitments 93.11 average player rating 132.21 team points
2. Tennessee (6th nationally)
Tennessee Football: 7 commitments 90.7 average player rating 135.95 team points
1. Texas A&M (2nd nationally)
Texas A&M Football: 10 commitments 92.2 average player rating 192 team points
