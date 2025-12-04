Bulldogs in NFL: When former Mississippi State players suit up in Week 14
Former Mississippi State cornerback Darius Slay's time in Pittsburgh came to an end this week after Slay requested a release.
Slay was a healthy scratch in the Steelers' game last weekend against the Buffalo Bills and was granted his request on Tuesday. One day later, he signed with the Bills.
Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, the Bills are getting a great deal with Slay.
Slay signed a one-year, $10 million in March with Pittsburgh that was structured to have a big signing bonus of $8.74 million and a low base salary of $1.255 million. That means, according to Florio, the Bills will only pay Slay $350,000 for remainder of a his base salary.
That's a great deal for a potentially, impactfuly player.
Here's this week's all-Mississippi State alumni NFL schedule for Week 14:
Bulldogs in NFL: Week 14 Schedule
Thursday
Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Last Week: Prescott started and completed 27 of 39 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns, one interception while rushing three times for a loss of two yards in a 31-28 win against the Chiefs.
Season: 303 of 437, 3,261 yards, 25 TD, 8 INT; 41 runs, 124 yards, 2 TD
Tyrus Wheat, DE, Detroit Lions
Last Week: Wheat played on 16 special teams snaps in a 31-24 loss to the Packers.
Season: 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Sunday
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons | Noon | FOX
Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Cross started at left tackle and played 64 offensive snaps in a a 26-0 win against the Vikings.
Season: 12 GS
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills | Noon | FOX
Darius Slay, CB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Last Week: Was inactive for the 26-7 loss to the Bills. Released by Steelers on Tuesday, signed by Bills on Wednesday.
Season: 23 solo tackles, 1 PD
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns | Noon | FOX
Jeffery Simmons, DT, Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Simmons had six tackles, two solo, one sack and one tackle for a loss in a 25-3 loss to the Jaguars.
Season: 36 tackles (23 solo), 5 TFL, 6.5 sack, 8 QBH, 1 FF
Washington Commanders at Minnesota Vikings | Noon | FOX
Preston Smith, LB, Washington Commanders
Last Week: Had two tackles in a 27-26 OT loss to the Broncos.
Season: 8 GP, 14 tackles, 1 TFL
Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Noon | CBS
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Had one pass defended in a 21-17 win against the Saints.
Season: 11 GP, 10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Noon | CBS
J.T. Gray, S, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Last Week: On Tampa Bay's practice squad
Season: 1 GP
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars | Noon | CBS
Logan Cooke, P, Jacksonville Jaguars
Last Week: Cooke had seven punts for 313 yards (44.7 avg.) with a long of 63 yards and one landed inside the 20.
Season: 44 punts, 2,060 yards, 47.2 avg., long 63, 15 IN20
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Decamerion Richardson, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
Last Week: Richardson had two solo tackles in a 31-14 loss to the Chargers.
Season: 7 tackles
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Montez Sweat, DE, Chicago Bears
Last Week: Sweat had one tackle in a 24-15 win against the Eagles.
Season: 36 tackles, 11 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, 5 PD
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Forbes had two tackles in a 31-28 loss to the Panthers.
Season: 29 tackles (21 solo), 1 FF, 7 PD
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Denico Autry, DE, Houston Texans
Last Week: Had one tackle in a 20-16 win against the Colts
Season: 4 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 1 quarterback hurry, 1 PD, 1 blocked field goal.
Chris Jones, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
Last Week: Had four tackles, two solo, and a tackle for a loss in a 31-28 loss to the Cowboys.
Season: 15 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sack, 1 PD
Bye Weeks
Carolina Panthers
Jaden Crumedy, DT, Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Currently on Panthers’ practice squad.
Season: 2 tackles, 3 GP
Injured Bulldogs
Martin Emerson, CB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (torn Achilles)
Elgton Jenkins, C, Green Bay Packers
Season: 9 GS
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Cleveland Browns
Season: Out for the season (bicep)
