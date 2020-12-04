SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Mississippi State's final two regular season football games set by SEC

Joel Coleman

In a season that has had to be adjusted on the fly, Mississippi State now officially has its final two assignments. Though, as has been the case in 2020, things could always change.

However the Southeastern Conference officially announced on Friday that MSU will host Auburn in Starkville on December 12, followed by a December 19 home game against Missouri. The Bulldogs were previously slated to play Auburn on November 14, but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. MSU and Missouri were originally scheduled to meet this coming weekend, but that contest was rescheduled so that SEC teams would all continue to have the opportunity to play all 10 of their regular season games.

No times or television network assignments have been made as of yet for State's games against Auburn or Missouri.

Here is the SEC's full schedule of games for December 12 and 19 announced on Friday as the league continues to try and get in every scheduled game.

Schedule of SEC Football Games for December 12:

  • LSU at Florida (rescheduled from October 17)
  • Auburn at Mississippi State (rescheduled from November 14)
  • Georgia at Missouri (rescheduled from November 14)
  • Ole Miss at Texas A&M (rescheduled from November 21)
  • Tennessee at Vanderbilt (rescheduled from November 28)
  • Alabama at Arkansas (rescheduled from December 5)

Schedule of SEC Football games for December 19:

  • Texas A&M at Tennessee (rescheduled from November 14)*
  • Ole Miss at LSU (rescheduled from December 5)
  • Missouri at Mississippi State (rescheduled from December 5)
  • Vanderbilt at Georgia (rescheduled from December 5)#
  • SEC Football Championship, Atlanta, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT

*Should Texas A&M qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Texas A&M at Tennessee game would be declared a no-contest and Texas A&M would represent the Western Division in the SEC title game

#Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on December 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.

