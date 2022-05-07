College football season is a few months away, but Caesers Sportsbook has already released its 2022 SEC title odds ahead of the upcoming season.

The team with the greatest odds to win next season's SEC Championship is not Georgia, the defending national champions. To no surprise, Alabama is once again favored to claim the conference title at the end of the season.

The Crimson Tide's odds of winning the title are -140. Considering the fact that the team has won seven of the last 10 titles and claims 29 overall, it's not a stretch to say that Alabama will win again. Georgia is next on the list at +110. The Bulldogs lost many of their star defensive players in the NFL Draft, so this season will likely be more difficult for them.

The jump between Georgia and the next team-up, Texas A&M, is huge. The Aggies' odds of picking up their first-ever conference title are +2000. Head coach Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels also have +2000 odds despite losing star quarterback Matt Corral.

Three more teams have +4000 odds to win the title: LSU, Auburn and Kentucky. If some of these teams seem like a bit of a stretch, it's probably because they are. Kentucky will likely be the best of the three teams. The Wildcats finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record and will return many key players in the upcoming season. LSU is having to adjust under new head coach Brian Kelly, and Auburn has a lack of talent to go along with coaching staff issues.

Arkansas is the lone team with +5000 SEC title odds. The Razorbacks had a turnaround season in 2021 and finished the year on an upward trend. Florida is next up with +7500 odds after a total meltdown last season.

Mississippi State and Tennessee each have +10000 title odds, but the difference between them is huge. MSU is the lowest SEC West team on the list, but the Volunteers sit fourth in the SEC East. Perhaps that goes to show the talent that each division within the SEC is expected to have next year.

Apparently, picking up Spencer Rattler in the offseason doesn't mean much to Caesers Sportsbook, because it has South Carolina with +25000 odds to win the SEC Championship. Missouri is double that with +50000 odds, but at least the Tigers aren't in last place.

It's not a surprise that Alabama is favored to win the SEC title, and it's not a surprise that Vanderbilt has +100000 odds. The Commodores have been in the conference since its creation in 1933, but they are the only original member to have never won a conference title in football. That's not expected to be the case in 2022 either.

Anything can happen in football, especially when the season hasn't even started. There is still plenty of time for one team to rise above the rest-- and it might not be the one that everybody expects.