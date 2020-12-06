SI.com
Cowbell Corner
SEC announces start times and TV networks for Saturday's games, including Auburn at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

When Mississippi State welcomes Auburn to Starkville this coming Saturday, the Bulldogs and Tigers will be facing off under the Davis Wade Stadium lights.

On Sunday, the Southeastern Conference announced all start times and television networks for Saturday's slate of games. MSU and Auburn are set for a 6:30 p.m. central kickoff. The contest is set to be televised by SEC Network.

Here is the full release and schedule from SEC headquarters:

The SEC Office on Sunday announced the start times and television networks that will televise its games on Saturday, December 12.

The traditional SEC Network triple-header on December 12 will feature Georgia at Missouri in the first game of the day, Tennessee at Vanderbilt in the afternoon window and Auburn at Mississippi State in primetime.

Because CBS had rights to the originally scheduled Ole Miss at Texas A&M game on November 21, the rescheduled game on December 12 is slated to be televised by CBS.

Alabama at Arkansas, Noon ET/11 am CT on ESPN

Georgia at Missouri, Noon ET/11 am CT on SEC Network

Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 4 pm ET/3 pm CT on SEC Network

LSU at Florida, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on ESPN

Auburn at Mississippi State, 7:30 pm ET/6:30 pm CT on SEC Network

Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on CBS

