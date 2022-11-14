Week 11 once again didn't disappoint across college football as the College Football Playoff picture becomes more clear by the week with Georgia favored to be the top seed.

Several Bulldogs players rose to the occasion in the 45-19 win over Mississippi State on Saturday, but they weren't the only ones across the conference who impressed. Here's a look into who made the cut in the Week 11 SEC players of the week.

SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week: QB Mike Wright, Vanderbilt

SEC Defensive Player of the Week: LB Harold Perkins, LSU

SEC Special Teams Player of the Week: PK Will Reichard, Alabama

SEC Freshman of the Week: RB Trevor Etienne, Florida

SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week: C Cooper Mays, Tennessee

SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week: OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week: Byron Young, Alabama

SEC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week: DL Colby Wooden, Auburn

In what marked the final home game of his career as a member of the Volunteers, Hooker made up for some 405 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the 66-24 win over Missouri and it's No. 13 total defense (304.1) in the nation that it entered the game with.

Vanderbilt's Wright also hit a huge milestone for his program, leading to Commodores to their first SEC victory since Oct. 19, 2019 with a win at Kentucky. He finished the 24-21 victory 12-of-23 for 184 passing yards and one touchdown, also adding 126 rushing yards and one score on the ground while averaging 11.5 yards per carry.

Expect each of these players to be ones to keep an eye on as they work through the final slate of regular-season games as the 2022 schedule comes to a close.