Former Bulldog receiver Shavers appears to announce new school

Shavers is apparently headed to the West Coast to join another former MSU player

Former Mississippi State wide receiver Tyrell Shavers has apparently found his new school and he'll have company there in the form of another former Bulldog.

On Thursday night, Shavers' social media outlets posted the following video, indicating that he'll be headed westward and will continue his football career at San Diego State:

Assuming Shavers is indeed headed to the Aztecs, he'll join former State quarterback Jalen Mayden out in California. Mayden announced last month that he was heading to San Diego State.

Shavers had an incredibly brief Mississippi State career after transferring in from Alabama prior to the 2020 season. Shavers played in just four games for MSU in the recently-ended campaign. He entered the transfer portal back in October.

Before taking off the maroon and white, Shavers caught nine passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. His lone score came in MSU's upset win over defending-national-champion LSU in the season's opening week.

Tyrell Shavers, No. 9, scores a touchdown against LSU in the 2020 season opener. (Photo courtesy Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports)

Shavers originally arrived in Starkville with high expectations. He didn't play much in his time with the Crimson Tide. He redshirted in 2017, played in every game in 2018 but recorded no stats, then recorded one reception for 20 yards and had one carry for 14 yards in 2019.

However there seemed to be much untapped potential in Shavers. He originally signed with Alabama as one of the elite wide receiver prospects in the country in 2017. He was listed as the No. 88 player overall in the nation, the No. 12 receiver in the country and No. 11 player in the state of Texas by the 247Sports Composite.

It looked early on like Shavers might live up to his promise with MSU. He had 68 yards receiving to go along with his score at LSU in the season opener, but had only 39 yards receiving total over the next three games before entering the portal.

Now though, Shavers is apparently looking for brighter days out in San Diego as he looks to be headed to what would be his third team in three years.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.