Former Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader has new team

The beard is headed northward.

Former Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader has found a new home. Shrader took to social media on Saturday evening and announced that he has committed to continue his football career at Syracuse.

Shrader entered the transfer portal back in October. He had shifted from quarterback to wide receiver under first-year Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, but made the choice to look for opportunities elsewhere, at a place where he could remain a signal caller. He'll do just that with the Orange. It brings to an end a short, but somewhat memorable, career for Shrader at MSU.

Shrader first burst onto the scene for the Bulldogs as true freshman quarterback a year ago. He played in 10 games for State in 2019, starting four. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound North Carolina native made a name for himself with his recognizable beard and tough-as-nails style of play. He passed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns last season. He ran for 587 yards and six more scores. It looked as though he was establishing himself as Mississippi State's quarterback of the future.

However Leach's arrival in Starkville changed all that for Shrader. K.J. Costello was brought in as a graduate transfer and he along with true freshman Will Rogers surpassed Shrader to be Leach's quarterback in the Air Raid offense.

Shrader shifted out to receiver where he did play in four games, but caught just one pass for eight yards. Now, at Syracuse, it appears Shrader will finally be back to throwing passes as opposed to catching them.

