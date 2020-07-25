SI All-American candidate breakdown: Mississippi State Bulldogs commit Sawyer Robertson

There's no such thing as a sure thing in recruiting. History is full of highly-thought-of prospects than didn't quite pan out on the next level.

There are absolutely no guarantees. However quarterback Sawyer Robertson appears to have all the skills necessary to shine in college and he's given a verbal pledge to take those skills to Mississippi State. With MSU now featuring the Air Raid offense under new head coach Mike Leach, Robertson feels he fits right in at State and is hopeful to get to Starkville and find success.

"(The Air Raid) was one of the many things that did it," Robertson told Cowbell Corner last month on why he chose the Bulldogs. "It just seemed like a perfect fit, along with everything. I loved the coaches. I just loved every part about it. And the Air Raid, that’s a really good selling point for a quarterback obviously. I’m excited about it. I’m just ready to rock and roll."

Robertson is also committed to play baseball for the Bulldogs. However it's his football prowess that has made him a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate. Here's SI director of football recruiting John Garcia's breakdown of what Robertson might one day bring to Starkville:

Prospect: Sawyer Robertson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Lubbox (Texas) Coronado

Committed to: Mississippi State

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall, broad frame with well-distributed lean muscle. Room to add mass, particularly in upper half.

Athleticism: SEC commitment in football and baseball with natural athleticism in the outfield as arguably the top prospect at the position in Texas. Has good feel for evading initial rush with quickness and can deliver the football on short notice. Shows ability to make first defender miss in the open field and can rack up yards with a long stride.

Instincts: Allows the game to come to him, creating a somewhat reserved style. Will take what the defense gives him. Baseball background translates to fluid arm with the potential to play off platform and manipulate arm angles relative to situation. Can avoid pass rushers in the pocket with plus lateral ability. Can challenge perimeter defense with his legs on occasion.

Polish: Stands tall in the pocket and maximizes height. Release point varies but when set, looks like a classic three-quarter release with above-average quickness. Strong enough arm to push ball down the field and outside numbers, but more effective with touch and timing in high school system where he has two seasons of elite production to his name. Can get to secondary reads quicker than most. Throws high-arching, catchable ball.

Bottom Line: Robertson is a point guard on the football field with some of the best anticipation and timing the class of 2021 has to offer. He is built to command a wide-open offense and proves productive with a rock-solid arm and elite ability to manipulate the speed of the football relative to coverage. As he improves fundamental mechanics, the fearless athlete has the chance to challenge the record books at his next stop.