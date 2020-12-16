Cowbell Corner Signing Day Central: Live Updates on Mississippi State

The early signing period is off and running and Mississippi State is welcoming in a host of new Bulldogs. Stick right here on this page with Cowbell Corner for live updates. Refresh your browser for the latest information as new prospects ink on the dotted line.

9:38 a.m. CT - Corey Ellington has signed. The safety out of Holmes County (Mississippi) High is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and is a three-star prospect per 247Sports and Rivals. He has been committed to the Bulldogs since April.

9:26 a.m. CT - A big signee is in, in more ways than one. Offensive lineman Albert Reese is official. Out of Clearwater (Florida) Academy International, Reese is a three-star prospect according to both 247Sports and Rivals. He verbally committed to MSU earlier this month.

9:12 a.m. CT - The possible future quarterback of head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid is in. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson out of Coronado (Texas) High is official. He's a Sports Illustrated All-American Candidate and a four-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. He committed back in March and now it's official.

9:07 a.m. CT - For a couple of weeks now, Kosciusko (Mississippi) High wide receiver Antonio Harmon had been trending towards Mississippi State. And now, he has announced he is signing with State. MSU hasn't yet officially announced it, but Harmon – a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and a four-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals – has just revealed he is a Bulldog. Big pickup for State that only a few weeks ago didn't seem likely to happen.

9:01 a.m. CT - DeShawn Page has inked with the Bulldogs. The linebacker out of East Mississippi Community College is a three-star recruit according to both 247Sports and Rivals. He committed to MSU back in October.

8:54 a.m. CT - One of two expected quarterbacks have inked with MSU today. Daniel Greek is onboard with State. Out of Liberty Christian (Texas) High, Greek is a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. He committed to the Bulldogs way back in February.

8:45 a.m. CT - Canon Boone was a Virginia Tech verbal commit earlier this week, but his signature now belongs to Mississippi State. Boone is officially a Bulldog. The offensive lineman out of Dickinson (Texas) High is a big pickup for MSU up front. He's a three-star prospect according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

8:35 a.m. CT - Carson Williams has officially signed. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout is a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He committed to MSU back in October.

8:28 a.m. CT - Perhaps one of the biggest weapons of the Air Raid offense's future is now in the boat. Teddy Knox out of The Woodlands High in Texas is now a Bulldog. He's a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate and a four-star prospect as rated by both 247Sports and Rivals. He committed to MSU back in June.

8:19 a.m. CT - A big signature here. Linebacker John Lewis out of Germantown (Mississippi) High makes things official. He's a rated as a four-star prospect by 247Sports and is a Rivals three-star. He committed to the Bulldogs earlier this month.

8:11 a.m. CT - Here comes State's first offensive lineman of Wednesday. Gabe Cavazos is a Bulldog. The Lake Cormorant (Mississippi) High standout is a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rival and committed to MSU back in August.

7:48 a.m. CT - And here comes MSU's first wide receiver signee of the day. It's Jacobi Moore out of Harrison Central (Mississippi) High. Moore is a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He made his verbal pledge to the Bulldogs back in August.

7:31 a.m. CT - Central Florida transfer Randy Charlton has made it official. He's now going to wear maroon and white. The defensive lineman goes from a Knight to a Bulldog.

7:17 a.m. CT - Linebacker Timar Rogers is now onboard with State. He comes from Deland High in Florida and is a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. He first verbally committed to the Bulldogs back in July.

7:05 a.m. CT - Linebacker Nic Mitchell is MSU's second signee of Wednesday. Out of Mandarin High in Florida, Mitchell is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He has been verbally committed to the Bulldogs since September.

6:40 a.m. CT - Mississippi State's first signee of the day is in. Defensive lineman Tre'von Marshall is officially a Bulldog. The Locust, Grove (Georgia) High standout is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. Marshall has been verbally committed to MSU since July.

