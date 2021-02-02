What to know for Mississippi State football on National Signing Day

The Bulldogs are expected to welcome in some new additions Wednesday

Mississippi State football continues to build for the future on Wednesday as it welcomes more new Bulldogs into the fold as part of the traditional National Signing Day. Of course this comes only about two months after the majority of the 2021 signing class was made official back in the December early signing period.

So what all should you know headed into Wednesday? Here's a quick look back, and look ahead at what to expect.

Wait, another Signing Day?

Yes. Back in 2017, the football early signing day/signing period in December was implemented, joining with the traditional National Signing Day – which is what happens Wednesday.

In the early signing period a few weeks back, high school players had from December 16-18 to sign with schools. Junior college transfers enrolling midyear had from December 16 to January 15 to sign.

Anyone that didn't sign in that time frame had to wait until Wednesday when the latest signing period begins and actually stays open until August 1. However a vast, vast majority of those that sign with schools for the upcoming season will do so on Wednesday.

Spots to fill for Mississippi State

Mississippi State has 26 total spots that it can fill as part of its Class of 2021. A total of 23 of those spots have already been claimed. There were 20 high school or junior college prospects to ink with the Bulldogs over the course of December and January, while three transfers from four-year colleges joined MSU.

Already in maroon and white

So who is already officially a Bulldog? Here's the quick rundown/memory refresher. (* indicates transfer from four-year institution)

QB Sawyer Robertson - Coronado (TX) HS

LB John Lewis - Germantown (Madison, MS) HS

WR Theodore Knox - The Woodlands (TX) HS

WR Antonio Harmon - Kosciusko (MS) HS

DL Deonte Anderson - Fort Meade (FL) HS

WR Jacobi Moore - Harrison Central (Gulfport, MS) HS

WR/RB Simeon Price - West Florida Tech (Pensacola) HS

WR Rodarius Thomas - Eufaula (AL) HS

OL Canon Boone - Dickinson (TX) HS

LB Nic Mitchell - Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) HS

LB Timar Rogers - Deland (FL) HS

S Corey Ellington - Holmes County (Lexington, MS) HS

CB Jay Hampton - Amory (MS) HS

DL Tre'von Marshall - Locust Grove (GA) HS

LB DeShawn Page - East Mississippi CC

OL Albert Reese - Clearwater (FL) Academy International HS

OL Gabe Cavazos - Lake Cormorant (MS) HS

QB Daniel Greek - Liberty Christian (Argyle, TX) HS

OL Carson Williams - Mississippi Gulf Coast CC

OL Nick Jones - East Mississippi CC

*DL Randy Charlton - Central Florida

*WR Makai Polk - California

*DB Jalen Green - Texas

Who's committed to sign with State on Wednesday?

If you somehow forgot what happened back in the December early signing period, it was another reminder that nothing is official until players put pen to paper. With that said, there is at least one player incredibly likely to become an MSU Bulldog on Wednesday.

Running back Ke'Travion Hargrove out of Ruston (Louisiana) High verbally committed to Mississippi State late last month. Assuming he signs, it's a pretty impressive late pick up for MSU given Hargrove is rated as a four-star prospect per 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

How the MSU class stacks up

For our purposes here, let's go ahead and assume Hargrove indeed signs with MSU. With him included, the Bulldogs are either in or flirting with a Top-25 recruiting class heading into Signing Day, depending on where you look.

Rivals rates MSU's group at No. 23 in the country as of Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile 247Sports has the Bulldogs just outside the Top 25. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 27 there. Sports Illustrated ranks only the country's Top 25 classes. MSU was not included in the latest version headed into Wednesday.

That said, none of the rankings factor in uncommitted prospects who could sign and there's at least one of those that appears likely for MSU.

So who bears watching?

Perhaps the most focus for MSU purposes Wednesday will on what happens about 30 miles south of Starkville down in Louisville, Mississippi. That's where defensive lineman Ty Cooper is scheduled to sign somewhere around 10 a.m. central.

Cooper isn't committed to MSU, however multiple sources have told Cowbell Corner if they had to guess, that Cooper will be a Bulldog. Again though, nothing in recruiting is final until it is final.

If Cooper inks, it'd certainly be welcome news for State. Along with being a talented three-star prospect (as rated by 247Sports and Rivals) and a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, he'd fill a position of need for State along the defensive front.

Another spot the Bulldogs could use some help is in the secondary and there are at least a couple of names to keep an eye on Wednesday there. French Camp (Mississippi) Academy's Calvin Johnson II and Magee (Mississippi) High School's Cayden Bridges have both mulled MSU offers in recent days, though they also have opportunities elsewhere and it's possible, maybe even probable, the Bulldogs don't land either one of them.

If State does get one of them (or another player not mentioned here) along with Hargrove and Cooper, that'd fill up all of State's 26 spots in the Class of 2021.

What if MSU doesn't fill every spot?

Again, State has three spots left, but the Bulldogs don't necessarily have to fill them all on Wednesday.

Let's say MSU inks two guys on Wednesday. The Bulldogs could then save their final open spot and look for either an unsigned recruit or another player in the NCAA's transfer portal in the coming weeks. The portal is likely to have multiple options soon as teams around the country go through spring practices and some players won't like their respective situations.

Heading into signing day, that actually appears to be the most likely scenario. It's very possible State could land both Hargrove and Cooper, then the Bulldogs could explore their options to fill the final slot in the days and weeks ahead.

