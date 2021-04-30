FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Receiver Geor'quarius Spivey enters transfer portal

Spivey played in 27 career games with Mississippi State
Author:
Publish date:

Another Mississippi State receiver is seeking out a new team.

Cowbell Corner confirmed on Friday that MSU receiver Geor'quarius Spivey has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports. Spivey becomes the second State receiver to enter the portal in April, joining JaVonta Payton, who entered the portal last week.

Spivey played in 27 career games for the Bulldogs. He's a former tight end who converted to receiver when head coach Mike Leach brought his Air Raid offense to MSU before last season, 

Under Leach, Spivey caught 11 passes for 121 yards in 2020. That followed a 2019 season in which Spivey caught three passes for 32 yards as a tight end. In 2018, Spivey played in three games, but did not record any statistics.

Most recently, Spivey had a touchdown reception in MSU's Maroon-White Spring Game. However it appears that will serve as Spivey's final effort with State as he seeks out a new opportunity elsewhere.

Wide receiver Geor'quarius Spivey is looking to transfer to a new school. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Wide receiver Geor'quarius Spivey is looking to transfer to a new school. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

IMG_2028
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Texas A&M at Mississippi State (Friday, 4-30-21)

20201010_FB_at_Kentucky_Spivey_AP_03986
Football

Receiver Geor'quarius Spivey enters transfer portal

USATSI_12910533
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis previews MSU's weekend series with Texas A&M

USATSI_10154322
Football

Date set for Mike Leach's first-ever SEC Media Days appearance

20210326_BB_vs_Arkansas_CS_1778
Baseball

Dogs in the polls: Where MSU now sits after series loss at Vandy

IMG_2747
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score and More: Early lead slips away from State as Vandy takes series

Ez14JaSWEAcUo53
Football

Receiver Jarnorris Hopson commits to Mississippi State

IMG_8535
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL UPDATES: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (Sunday, 4-25-21)