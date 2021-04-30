Receiver Geor'quarius Spivey enters transfer portal

Another Mississippi State receiver is seeking out a new team.

Cowbell Corner confirmed on Friday that MSU receiver Geor'quarius Spivey has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports. Spivey becomes the second State receiver to enter the portal in April, joining JaVonta Payton, who entered the portal last week.

Spivey played in 27 career games for the Bulldogs. He's a former tight end who converted to receiver when head coach Mike Leach brought his Air Raid offense to MSU before last season,

Under Leach, Spivey caught 11 passes for 121 yards in 2020. That followed a 2019 season in which Spivey caught three passes for 32 yards as a tight end. In 2018, Spivey played in three games, but did not record any statistics.

Most recently, Spivey had a touchdown reception in MSU's Maroon-White Spring Game. However it appears that will serve as Spivey's final effort with State as he seeks out a new opportunity elsewhere.

Wide receiver Geor'quarius Spivey is looking to transfer to a new school. (File photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.