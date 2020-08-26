There is arguably no position group on Mississippi State's 2020 roster under the microscope as much as the wide receivers. The Bulldogs haven't had a receiver with more than 500 yards receiving since 2016. Can the group adjust to a new scheme and produce the massive numbers they'll need to put up in new head coach Mike Leach's Air Raid offense?

On Tuesday night, MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr. met with the media virtually, via Zoom, to discuss how his unit is coming along. Hear his thoughts in the video above.

