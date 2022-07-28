Since being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott has worked to prove himself as one of the top athletes in the league.

The signal-caller has continually been one of the best at his position and looks to be in the best shape of his career heading into the 2022 season. Prescott has also made an impact as a leader off the field, as proven by current and former teammates' attitudes towards him. Former Dallas wideout Cole Beasley recently took to Twitter to share that he would be willing to return to Dallas if it meant playing with Prescott.

Prescott's importance to Dallas' offensive success has been proven both on tape and through the high statistics he has put up. According to Pro Football Focus, he has more games with 400 or more passing yards than any other NFL quarterback. The veteran is listed as the top quarterback in the NFC East in nearly every category and will look to continue his reign over the division this season.

The talented signal-caller is entering the 2022 season with an impressive supporting cast on offense. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliot will all look to light up the scoreboard for the Cowboys this season. Prescott looks to be primed for a breakout season, but can the Cowboys signal-caller rise to the top of the NFL in 2022?

Here's a look at the current NFL MVP betting odds according to DraftKings:

1. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills (+700)

2. Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+800)

3. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (+900)

4. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers (+1000)

5. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (+1000)

6. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (+1200)

7. Russel Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos (+1400)

8. Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams (+1500)

9. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys (+1600)

10. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles (+2000)

11. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens (+2000)

12. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals (+2000)

13. Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders (+2800)

14. Matt Ryan, QB, Indianapolis Colts (+3500)

15. Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns (+4000)

16. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins (+5000)

17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans (+5000)

18. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings (+5000)

19. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts (+5000)

20. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers (+5000)

21. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams (+6000)

22. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers (+6000)

23. Mac Jones, QB, New England Patriots (+6000)

24. Baker Mayfield, QB, Carolina Panthers (+8000)

25. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (+8000)