State to Sundays update: Dog D-linemen wreak havoc

The text portion of the following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Chris Jones wasted no time. After making the first tackle of the game, Jones announced his presence on Monday Night Football, picking up his first of two strip sacks on the first play of Baltimore’s second drive.

Before the half, Jones would again sack Lamar Jackson while forcing a fumble, this time seeing the ball recovered by the Kansas City defense. The former Mississippi State defensive tackle finished the night with five total tackles and an elite 93.3 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest in the NFL this week.

Jones was the top-graded defender in the game (90.6 overall), and he now leads the NFL in pass rush grade (91.5) for the season. The former Bulldog is tied for sixth in the NFL with six QB hits on the year.

Former Bulldog defensive linemen were disruptive across the league in Week 3. Washington’s Montez Sweat picked up four tackles, 2.0 for a loss, including one sack for a loss of nine yards. Sweat is tied for fifth in the NFL with 4.0 tackles for loss this year.

Tennessee’s Jeffery Simmons posted five tackles and a six-yard sack. Simmons was the highest-graded defender (92.8) and pass rusher (92.3) in his game and added seven total pressures.

Philadelphia’s Fletcher Cox also registered three quarterback hits and one sack.

Behind the line, Houston’s Bernardrick McKinney posted double-digit tackles for the second straight week. He is now tied for eighth in the NFL in total tackles (28) this season and owns 12 career games with double-digit tackles, which is the fifth-most in franchise history.

In the secondary, Las Vegas’ Johnathan Abram intercepted the first pass of his career, and the Eagles’ Darius Slay posted a season-high seven tackles.

Offensively, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott continues to lead the NFL in passing yardage (1,188), attempts (143) and completions (96), and Green Bay offensive guard Elgton Jenkins remains in the top 10 in the league in pass blocking grade. New England’s Isaiah Zuber made his NFL debut on Sunday, rushing one time for a 13-yard gain.

JOHNATHAN ABRAM | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – S | AT MSU: 2017-18

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 15 TKL, 5 AST, 20 TT, 1 INT, 1.0 TFL, 1 QBH, 2 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 1 AST, 3 TT, 1 INT, 1 PD at New England Patriots (L, 20-36)

Recorded the first interception of his career that set up a Las Vegas field goal on the next drive

DENICO AUTRY | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – DT/DE | AT MSU: 2012-13

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 6 TKL, 1 AST, 7 TT, 2 SK, 2.0 TFL, 3 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 3 TKL, 1 AST, 4 TT, 1 QBH vs. New York Jets (W, 36-7)

Registered three total pressures according to PFF

HUNTER BRADLEY | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LS | AT MSU: 2012-17

Season: 3 G

Last Week: 1 G at New Orleans Saints (W, 37-30)

FRED BROWN (PS) | DENVER BRONCOS – WR | AT MSU 2010-15

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (L, 10-28)

DEION CALHOUN | CINCINNATI BENGALS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 0 G, 0 GS

Last Week: DNP at Philadelphia Eagles (T, 23-23)



TOMMY CHAMPION (PS) | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Dallas Cowboys (W, 38-31)





BRIAN COLE II (PS) | MIAMI DOLPHINS – S | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 31-13)



LOGAN COOKE | JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – P | AT MSU: 2014-17

Season: 3 G, 8 Punts, 373 Yds, 46.6 AVG, LONG 63, 2 In-20, 1 TKL

Last Week: 1 G, 3 Punts, 157 Yds vs. Miami Dolphins (L, 13-31)

FLETCHER COX | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – DT | AT MSU: 2009-11

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 7 TKL, 1 AST, 8 TT, 1 SK, 2.0 TFL, 3 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 2 TT, 1 SK, 1 TFL, 3 QBH vs. Cincinnati Bengals (T, 23-23)

The second-highest graded defender in the game (86.2), according to PFF

Added four pressures to produce an 85.7 pass rush grade

CAMERON DANTZLER | MINNESOTA VIKINGS – CB | AT MSU: 2016-19

Season: 1 G, 1 GS, 4 TKL, 4 TT

Last Week: DNP vs. Tennessee Titans (L, 39-31)

WILLIE GAY JR. | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – LB | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 3 G, 1 TKL, 1 AST, 2 TT

Last Week: 1 G at Baltimore Ravens (W, 34-20)

J.T. GRAY | NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – DB | AT MSU: 2014-17

Season: 3 G, 1 TKL, 1 FR

Last Week: 1 G, 1 FR, vs. Green Bay Packers (L, 30-37)

Recovered a fumble while the Saints were returning their first kickoff

FARROD GREEN (PS) | INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – TE | AT MSU: 2015-19

Season: 1 G

Last Week: DNP vs. New York Jets (W, 36-7)



STEPHEN GUIDRY (IR) | DALLAS COWBOYS – WR | AT MSU: 2018-19

Season: Opted Out

Last Week: DNP at Seattle Seahawks (L, 31-38)





BRAXTON HOYETT | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – DT | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 1 G

Last Week: DNP at Baltimore Ravens (W, 34-20)



GABE JACKSON | LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – OG | AT MSU 2009-13

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 1 TKL, 3 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 1 Pressure Allowed at New England Patriots (L, 20-36)

ELGTON JENKINS | GREEN BAY PACKERS – OG | AT MSU: 2014-18

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 86.9 Pass Block Grade, 2 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 72.3 Pass Block Grade, 2 Pressures Allowed at New Orleans Saints (W, 37-30)

Ranks ninth in the NFL among offensive linemen in pass blocking grade (86.9) for the season

CHRIS JONES | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – DT | AT MSU: 2013-15

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 8 TKL, 4 AST, 12 TT, 3.5 SK, 2 FF, 6 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 3 TKL, 2 AST, 5 TT, 2.0 SK, 2 FF, 2 QBH at Baltimore Ravens (W, 34-20)

Started early with a first-quarter strip sack, forcing a fumble out of bounds for a loss of nine yards

Picked up another strip sack in the second quarter for a loss of seven yards

Top-graded defender in the game with a 90.6 overall grade from PFF, which ranked eighth in the league in Week 3

Posted an elite 93.3 pass rush grade that was the highest in the NFL this week

Tied for sixth in the NFL with six QB hits on the year

Leads the NFL in pass rush grade (91.5) for the season according to PFF

JAQUARIUS LANDREWS (IR) | NEW YORK GIANTS – S | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Injured Reserve

Last Week: DNP vs. San Francisco 49ers (L, 9-36)



BENARDRICK MCKINNEY | HOUSTON TEXANS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 16 TKL, 12 AST, 28 TT, 1.0 TFL, 1 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 8 TKL, 3 AST, 11 TT at Pittsburgh Steelers (L, 21-28)

Tied for eighth in the NFL in total tackles (28)

Leads the AFC in total tackles since 2016 (458)

Owns 12 career games with double-digit tackles, which is the fifth-most in franchise history

Became the fourth player in franchise history with 25 total tackles, one pass defense and one tackle for loss in the first three games of a season

Recorded consecutive games with at least 10 total tackles for the second time in his career

PERNELL MCPHEE | BALTIMORE RAVENS – LB | AT MSU: 2009-10

Season: 2 G, 2 GS, 4 TKL, 3 AST, 6 TT, 1 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 2 TKL, 2 TT, 1 QBH vs. Kansas City Chiefs (L, 20-34)

Brought three total pressures

TYRE PHILLIPS | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 5 Pressures Allowed

Last Week: 1 GS, 3 Pressures Allowed vs. Kansas City Chiefs (L, 20-34)

Played every snap, allowing one hurry

Was Baltimore’s second-highest-graded pass blocker (78.3) according to PFF

DAK PRESCOTT | DALLAS COWBOYS – QB | AT MSU: 2011-2015

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 96-143, 1,188 YDS, 5 TD, 98.5 QBR, 14 RUSH, 74 YDS, 3 TD

Last Week: 1 GS, 37-57, 472 YDS, 3 TD, 93.6 QBR, 6 RUSH, 26 YDS at Seattle Seahawks (L, 31-38)

Led the league in Week 3 with 472 passing yards and leads the league this season with 1,188 yards

MARTINAS RANKIN (IR) | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-17

Season: Injured Reserve

Last Week: DNP at Baltimore Ravens (L, 20-34)



WILL REDMOND | GREEN BAY PACKERS – S | AT MSU: 2012-15

Season: 3 G, 6 TKL, 2 AST, 8 TT, 1 QBH, 1 PD

Last Week: 1 G, 3 TKL, 1 AST, 4 TT at New Orleans Saints (W, 37-30)

CHAUNCEY RIVERS (PS) | BALTIMORE RAVENS – OT | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Kansas City Chiefs (L, 20-34)



JEFFERY SIMMONS | TENNESSEE TITANS – DL | AT MSU: 2016-18

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 7 TKL, 5 AST, 12 TT, 1 SK, 2.0 TFL, 1 FR, 1 PD, 1 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 4 TKL, 1 AST, 5 TT, 1 SK, 2 TFL, 2 QBH at Minnesota Vikings (W, 31-30)

Picked up his first sack of the year in the first quarter for a loss of six yards

The highest-graded defender (92.8) and pass rusher (92.3) in the game according to PFF

Recorded seven total pressures, including three hurries

DARIUS SLAY | PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – CB | AT MSU: 2011-12

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 13 TKL, 2 AST, 15 TT, 1 TFL, 1 PD

Last Week: 1 GS, 7 TKL, 7 TT, 1 PD vs. Cincinnati Bengals (T, 23-23)

Put up a season-high seven tackles

Was Philadelphia’s fourth-highest-graded defender according to PFF (70.8)

PRESTON SMITH | GREEN BAY PACKERS – LB | AT MSU: 2011-14

Season: 3 GS, 3 TKL, 3 AST, 6 TT, 0.5 SK, 1 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 1 TKL, 2 AST, 3 TT at New Orleans Saints (W, 37-30)

Played 58 of 61 defensive snaps

TOMMY STEVENS (PS) | NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – TE | AT MSU: 2017-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP vs. Green Bay Packers (L, 30-37)



MONTEZ SWEAT | WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – DE | AT MSU: 2017-18

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 6 TKL, 1 AST, 7 TT, 2.0 SK, 4.0 TFL, 6 QBH

Last Week: 1 GS, 3 TKL, 1 AST, 4 TT, 1 SK, 2 TFL, 4 QBH at Cleveland Browns (L, 20-34)

Tied for fifth in the NFL with 4.0 tackles for loss and tied for ninth in sack yardage (21)

Totaled a game-high-tying five pressures according to PFF, including two hurries

JORDAN THOMAS | ARIZONA CARDINALS – TE | AT MSU: 2016-17

Season: 2 G

Last Week: 1 G vs. Detroit Lions (L, 23-26)

Arizona’s second-highest graded special teams player (75.3)

DARRYL WILLIAMS (PS) | KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – OT | AT MSU: 2015-19

Season: Practice Squad

Last Week: DNP at Baltimore Ravens (W, 34-20)



K.J. WRIGHT | SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – LB | AT MSU: 2007-10

Season: 3 G, 3 GS, 10 TKL, 7 AST, 17 TT, 2.0 TFL

Last Week: 1 GS, 7 TKL, 3 AST, 10 TT, 2 TFL vs. Dallas Cowboys (W, 38-31)

ISAIAH ZUBER | NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – WR | AT MSU: 2019

Season: 1 G, 1 RUSH, 13 YDS

Last Week: 1 G, 1 RUSH, 13 YDS vs. Las Vegas Raiders (W, 36-20)

Rushed for 13 yards on one attempt in his NFL debut to put the Patriots in the red zone for a game-tying field goal

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.