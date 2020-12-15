FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Nation's top juco linebacker de-commits from Mississippi State

Navonteque Strong had been committed to the Bulldogs since back in June
On the eve of signing day, Mississippi State has lost one of its top prospects of the 2021 class.

Linebacker Navonteque Strong, the nation's top-rated junior college linebacker per 247Sports, announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has de-committed from the Bulldogs. The Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College product announced the news on social media.

"First off I want to thank God, my family, and all the people who have supported me throughout this recruiting process," Strong posted. "It has been a long and difficult process. I want to thank Coach (Mike) Leach and the Mississippi State coaching staff for giving me an opportunity to achieve one of my biggest dreams. I would like to now say that I am de-committing from the university of Mississippi State...RESPECT my decision!"

Strong originally committed to the Bulldogs back in June. Six months later though, just one day before making things official, he has declared a change of heart.

The loss of Strong leaves MSU with four committed linebackers headed into Wednesday's signing day. The Bulldogs have verbal pledges from high school prospects John Lewis, Timar Rogers and Nic Mitchell, as well as from junior college product DeShawn Page.

With Strong now out of the Bulldog boat, MSU's current recruiting class ranking dropped to No. 34 in the country per 247Sports and No. 38 in the nation according to Rivals.

Sports Illustrated All-American only ranks the country's Top 25 classes and MSU was already outside the Top 25 in SI's latest class rankings released on Monday.

