Skip to main content

How to Watch: Bengals, Rams Clash in Super Bowl LVI

Here's how to tune in for Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl Sunday is officially a mere one day away to conclude what's been nothing short of an entertaining NFL postseason with some of the best playoff showdowns we've seen in recent history.

The big game comes down to a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, led by Joe Burrow and Matt Stafford, respectively. The quarterback position is a big storyline to watch in this one, considering the incredible comeback Burrow has made from injury and the amount of success he's having in just his second NFL season against the odds.

On the other side, there's Stafford, who hasn't received a wealth of attention over his career, but was quietly a force within the Detroit offense and his potential has really shone through now in Sean McVay's offense and there's very much an ongoing discussion as to if he belongs in Canton. To get a win here would make his Hall of Fame case considerably stronger.

Here's a look into everything you need to know about catching the biggest game of the year, regardless of where you are:

Read More

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

When: 5:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Feb. 13

TV: NBC

Stream: Fubo (Sports+ Package)

USATSI_17656794
Football

How to Watch: Rams, Bengals Clash in Super Bowl LVI

1 minute ago
USATSI_16346691 (1)
Baseball

Three Mississippi State Baseball Players Named to All-SEC Preseason Rosters

23 hours ago
USATSI_16346878
Baseball

Mississippi State Baseball: Five Series to Keep an Eye on in 2022

Feb 11, 2022
USATSI_17157308 (1)
Football

Mississippi State Loses Kicker to NCAA Transfer Portal

Feb 10, 2022
POSTGAME_PRESSER_UTK
Basketball

Watch: Ben Howland Talks 72-63 Home Loss to Tennessee

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_17650909
Basketball

Bulldogs Drop Big Home Game to Tennessee, 72-63

Feb 10, 2022
USATSI_16358049 (2)
Baseball

SEC Announces 12 Nationally Televised Games for Bulldogs in 2022 Season

Feb 9, 2022
USATSI_17627333
Basketball

How To Watch: Bulldogs Basketball Takes on Tennessee Volunteers

Feb 9, 2022