Before Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons became a big name in the NFL or donned the Maroon and White for Mississippi State football, he was a standout at Noxubee County High School.

Even with the way he's risen, Simmons hasn't forgotten his roots, paying to renovate the school's practice facilities. Noxubee County High School named one of the buildings after Simmons, who was officially honored in front of "Jeffery B. Simmons Field House."

“Growing up I never imagined my name being on a building, better yet the field house that I spent my high school career in,” Simmons said. “Giving back to my high school means a lot to me. I will never forget this day and will forever be grateful!”

Simmons was an impactful contributor to the MSU defense over his time in Starkville, totaling 163 combined tackles (58 solo) with 33 tackles for loss, also tallying seven sacks, seven passes defended, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown.

Selected by the Titans with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons totals 135 combined tackles (84 solo), 13.5 sacks, 12 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He finished out the 2021 season with 54 combined tackles (42 solo), 8.5 sacks and six passes defended and he's expected to only continue building upon that in 2022.