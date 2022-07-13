Skip to main content

Jeffery Simmons Honored By High School

Simmons received recognition for his contributions to his former high school football program.

Before Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons became a big name in the NFL or donned the Maroon and White for Mississippi State football, he was a standout at Noxubee County High School.

Even with the way he's risen, Simmons hasn't forgotten his roots, paying to renovate the school's practice facilities. Noxubee County High School named one of the buildings after Simmons, who was officially honored in front of "Jeffery B. Simmons Field House."

“Growing up I never imagined my name being on a building, better yet the field house that I spent my high school career in,” Simmons said. “Giving back to my high school means a lot to me. I will never forget this day and will forever be grateful!”

Simmons was an impactful contributor to the MSU defense over his time in Starkville, totaling 163 combined tackles (58 solo) with 33 tackles for loss, also tallying seven sacks, seven passes defended, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one touchdown. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Selected by the Titans with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Simmons totals 135 combined tackles (84 solo), 13.5 sacks, 12 passes defended, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He finished out the 2021 season with 54 combined tackles (42 solo), 8.5 sacks and six passes defended and he's expected to only continue building upon that in 2022.

USATSI_16432324
Football

2022 SEC Media Days Attendees Announced

By Crissy Froyd9 hours ago
USATSI_17421433
Other

Where Mississippi State Volleyball Ranks in SEC Preseason Poll

By Dylan Flippo9 hours ago
USATSI_16977963 (1)
Football

Dallas Cowboys Star Dak Prescott Ranked 10th in NFL Quarterback Standings Heading into 2022

By Elizabeth Keen17 hours ago
USATSI_17157308
Football

Game-By-Game Predictions for Mississippi State Football Ahead of the 2022 Season

By Dylan Flippo17 hours ago
USATSI_13572980
Football

Mississippi State Center LaQuinston Sharp Ranked Among Top SEC Offensive Linemen Ahead of 2022

By Dylan Flippo18 hours ago
USATSI_17385349
Football

NFL Football: Three Most Important Games of the 2022 Season for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys

By Elizabeth KeenJul 11, 2022
USATSI_17421433
Basketball

Mississippi State Men's Basketball Receives Commitment from Class of 2023 Center Gai Chol

By Jillian MurphyJul 9, 2022
USATSI_17421433
Football

Mississippi State's TV Schedule Revealed for SEC Network Takeover on Sunday

By Elizabeth KeenJul 9, 2022