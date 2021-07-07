Former Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons Returning to Starkville to Host 2021 Football Camp

The former Bulldog will be back in town this weekend.

Former Mississippi State defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is headed back to Starkville this weekend.

Simmons will be there to host his 2021 football camp in the same city in which he himself played out his college career.

Simmons seems excited to make his return -- and the people of Starkvegas seem to be looking forward to it. This year's event will mark Simmons' second in a row.

"Love having this camp for the second consecutive year," Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill wrote on Twitter. "Can't wait to have all the enthusiasm that comes with the football season... welcome back to Starkvegas!!"

The event will be held on July 9-10 this weekend at Starkville Sportsplex. The first day is for athletes between third and eighth grade, while the second day is open to high school and college athletes.

Here's a look at the official description of the event, from EventBrite.com, the same website where signup is available:

"A football sports camp featuring NFL Superstars, well-known football coaches, recruiters, and training experts from various teams across the U.S. These individuals have all partnered with Jeffery Simmons to bring the best of the best in Football Camp activities to all athletes who are seeking to enhance their skills both on and off the field. This camp creates mentorship and friendships that last forever."

This is a great opportunity for football players of all ages to learn from a player who was highly successful at the college level and is quickly rising in the NFL.

Since Simmons was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft at 19th overall, he's become a key player.

Simmons started all 15 games he played in on the 2020 season, accumulating 14 quarterback hits and five pass breakups. He also recorded 49 total tackles (24 solo), three tackles for loss and three sacks.

Several analysts have high expectations for Simmons going into 2021 -- and it wouldn't be surprising to see him get his first Pro Bowl nod given his upward trajectory.