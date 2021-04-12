Jourdan Thomas commits to Bulldogs

Thomas becomes second MSU pledge in as many days

For the second day in a row, Mississippi State has reeled in a piece of its secondary of the future.

The latest defensive back to say he's a Bulldog is safety Jourdan Thomas, who committed to MSU on Monday. This followed the verbal pledge from fellow safety Wesley Miller on Sunday.

With the addition of Thomas to the 2022 class, the Bulldogs now have eight total players committed. They include Thomas, Miller, safety Kylon Griffin, cornerback Jaterrious Elam, offensive lineman Jacarius Clayton, linebacker Khalid Moore, athlete Dakota Jordan and offensive lineman Jackson Cannon. That class is currently rated as the country's 14th best per Rivals and it's the nation's No. 17-ranked group per 247Sports.

As for Thomas himself, both Rivals and 247Sports rate him as a three-star prospect. He selected the Bulldogs over multiple other offers, including opportunities at Tennessee, South Carolina, Indiana, Central Florida and Coastal Carolina.

Thomas comes from the same high school – Montgomery (Alabama) Catholic – as fellow MSU commit, Griffin. Griffin pledged to the Bulldogs a couple of weeks back and so now, Griffin and Thomas are aiming to keep right on being teammates in Starkville.

As a junior at Montgomery Catholic in 2020, Thomas had a strong season. He racked up 59 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and had two interceptions to help lead Montgomery Cathloic to the Class 3A state championship game.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.