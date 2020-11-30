SI.com
Cowbell Corner
Former South Carolina wide receiver commitment pledges he's headed for Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach's air raid offense of the future continues to gain pieces.

The Bulldogs added another member to their Class of 2021 on Monday when wide receiver Rodarius Thomas announced he has committed to MSU. Thomas – out of Eufala (Alabama) High School – was previously committed to South Carolina, but decommitted from the Gamecocks shortly after head coach Will Muschamp was fired. With his options again open, Thomas picked Starkville and took to social media to announce his decision.

Thomas is rated as a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals. He becomes the fifth receiver currently in MSU's upcoming class. Thomas joins Theodore Knox, Malik Nabers, Brandon Buckhaulter and Jacobi Moore as players poised to be State wideouts.

Thomas is coming off of a splendid senior season for Eufala. He led his team into the playoffs before seeing the campaign end in the second round. Thomas caught 47 passes for 816 yards in 2020. He totaled 14 touchdowns. He'll now look to bring his production to Leach's bunch.

With the addition of Thomas, Mississippi State now has the nation's 22nd-ranked 2021 class according to 247Sports. Rivals has the Bulldogs currently tabbed as the No. 23 group in the country.

