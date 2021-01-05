Thompson announces he'll enter NFL Draft

Thompson is one of only 16 players with more than 300 tackles in an MSU career

Erroll Thompson's days as a Mississippi State Bulldog are done.

Thompson, the linebacker that has been at the center of the MSU defense for nearly half of a decade, announced on Tuesday evening that he won't return to State in 2021 and will instead enter the NFL Draft. Though Thompson was a senior, he had the option to return as the NCAA didn't count this past season against players' eligibility due to the circumstances created by COVID-19. However Thompson won't have an encore senior season in Starkville and is now headed towards his professional career.

"First, thank God for blessing me with the talent and mindset to play the game that I love. Without him none of this would be possible," Thompson posted in a statement released on Twitter. "To my mom, dad and family, thank you for supporting me and being by my side during this incredible journey. Your love and support are what drives me every day.

"To my teammates and coaches – especially Zach Arnett , Todd Grantham and Bob Shoop – I was blessed to be surrounded by many great people that helped me reach this point and am grateful for each of you.

"Finally to my Mississippi State family, thank you for always showing up, being loud and ringing those cowbells. Keep being the driving force behind this program because big things are coming.

"At this time, I am blessed to announce I will be entering my name into the NFL Draft to pursue my lifelong dream. Hail State!"

Thompson's announcement brings to an end one of the most productive careers in MSU history. He's just the 16th State player to ever record 300 or more tackles for a career. He finished with 312 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Thompson played in 50 career games as a Bulldog, starting 39 of them. He began starting as a redshirt freshman and held that role moving forward.

Now though, Thompson moves on from the maroon and white. However the Florence, Alabama, native insisted last month that MSU will always be a huge part of his life.

“(Mississippi State) changed my life as a young man and as a football player," Thompson said in December. "So it’s meant really everything. I’ve met a lot of great people here, coaches and players, and made a lot of great friendships. So, literally everything to me.”

