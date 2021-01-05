FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

Thompson announces he'll enter NFL Draft

Thompson is one of only 16 players with more than 300 tackles in an MSU career
Author:
Publish date:

Erroll Thompson's days as a Mississippi State Bulldog are done.

Thompson, the linebacker that has been at the center of the MSU defense for nearly half of a decade, announced on Tuesday evening that he won't return to State in 2021 and will instead enter the NFL Draft. Though Thompson was a senior, he had the option to return as the NCAA didn't count this past season against players' eligibility due to the circumstances created by COVID-19. However Thompson won't have an encore senior season in Starkville and is now headed towards his professional career.

"First, thank God for blessing me with the talent and mindset to play the game that I love. Without him none of this would be possible," Thompson posted in a statement released on Twitter. "To my mom, dad and family, thank you for supporting me and being by my side during this incredible journey. Your love and support are what drives me every day.

"To my teammates and coaches – especially Zach Arnett , Todd Grantham and Bob Shoop – I was blessed to be surrounded by many great people that helped me reach this point and am grateful for each of you.

"Finally to my Mississippi State family, thank you for always showing up, being loud and ringing those cowbells. Keep being the driving force behind this program because big things are coming.

"At this time, I am blessed to announce I will be entering my name into the NFL Draft to pursue my lifelong dream. Hail State!"

Thompson's announcement brings to an end one of the most productive careers in MSU history. He's just the 16th State player to ever record 300 or more tackles for a career. He finished with 312 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three interceptions, a pair of forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Thompson played in 50 career games as a Bulldog, starting 39 of them. He began starting as a redshirt freshman and held that role moving forward.

Now though, Thompson moves on from the maroon and white. However the Florence, Alabama, native insisted last month that MSU will always be a huge part of his life.

“(Mississippi State) changed my life as a young man and as a football player," Thompson said in December. "So it’s meant really everything. I’ve met a lot of great people here, coaches and players, and made a lot of great friendships. So, literally everything to me.”

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

USATSI_11537911-3
Football

Thompson announces he'll enter NFL Draft

20201003_FB_vs_Arkansas_Arnett_AP_06920
Football

Report: MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett candidate for same job at Texas

IMG_1160
Basketball

MSU looks to bounce back in home tilt against No. 13 Missouri

USATSI_15382359
Football

MSU quarterback Will Rogers reflects on rookie season

20210103_WB_vs_Kentucky_Jackson_AP_2122
Basketball

Wildcats outlast Bulldogs in overtime

USATSI_15389521
Basketball

Cats slip away from the Dogs: MSU falls to Kentucky in double OT

USATSI_15389074
Basketball

WATCH: Ben Howland discusses the double-overtime loss to Kentucky

20201202_WB_vs_NewOrleans_McCrayPenson_AP_1478
Basketball

Bulldogs and Wildcats to meet in Top-15 showdown

USATSI_9640715
Football

Bulldogs pick up coveted defensive end Deonte Anderson