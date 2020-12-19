FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
MSU's Erroll Thompson ejected from his possible last-ever home game

Thompson was called for targeting early in the first quarter
STARKVILE, Miss. – In what might very well have been his final home game as a Mississippi State Bulldog, MSU linebacker Erroll Thompson was ejected early in the first quarter on Saturday.

With State battling Missouri, Thompson made a tackle on Tiger tight end Daniel Parker on the second play of the game. The play was then reviewed and Thompson was assessed a penalty for targeting, which necessitates an immediate ejection. Immediately after the penalty was called, Thompson trotted towards the MSU locker room.

There's certainly a chance the senior has now seen his last-ever action in Starkville. However, that isn't a given. The NCAA isn't counting this season against players' eligibility. That means seniors like Thompson have the chance to return in 2021.

Thompson has been asked multiple times the last couple of weeks about his feelings on a possible return next year. He has thus far not announced any decision.

What he has expressed is his appreciation for the last five seasons at MSU in which he has been one of the team's only constants. During Thompson's time at State, MSU has had three different head coaches and four different defensive coordinators.

“(Mississippi State) changed my life as a young man and as a football player," Thompson said last week. "So it’s meant really everything. I’ve met a lot of great people here, coaches and players, and made a lot of great friendships. So, literally everything to me.”

