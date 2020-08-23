WATCH: Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson discusses his love for football, Mike Leach practices and more

These days, Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson is the old dog – the grizzled veteran that's seen it all and done it all. Meanwhile, all around the rest of the Mississippi State defense, there is newness. There's a new scheme. There are youngsters and first-year Bulldogs.

As Mississippi State opened up training camp this past week, Thompson met with the media to discuss those topics and more. What's the defense looking like? Who is stepping up? What's a Mike Leach practice like? And did Thompson give any consideration to opting out of playing this season? He answers all that and more in the video above.

