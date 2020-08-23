SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson discusses his love for football, Mike Leach practices and more

Joel Coleman

These days, Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson is the old dog – the grizzled veteran that's seen it all and done it all. Meanwhile, all around the rest of the Mississippi State defense, there is newness. There's a new scheme. There are youngsters and first-year Bulldogs. 

As Mississippi State opened up training camp this past week, Thompson met with the media to discuss those topics and more. What's the defense looking like? Who is stepping up? What's a Mike Leach practice like? And did Thompson give any consideration to opting out of playing this season? He answers all that and more in the video above.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/23): Adam Frazier pushes Pirates to win

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach discusses first week of preseason camp

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach met with the media online on Saturday afternoon.

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State football wide receiver Austin Williams talks the Air Raid and more

Williams expected to be a key part of the Bulldogs offense in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State football in Top 4 for SI All-American candidate M.J. Daniels

Daniels rated as one of state of Mississippi's top recruits.

Joel Coleman

Behind Enemy Sidelines: Unpacking the first week of training camp for Mississippi State and Ole Miss football

A look at the hot topics surrounding Mississippi State and Ole Miss sports.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/22): Strong start for Dakota Hudson

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State cornerback Tyler Williams opting out of football season

Williams was likely to be a starter for the Bulldogs.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces fan guidelines for 2020 football season and reveals school will sell alcohol

We now know what football will look like at Davis Wade Stadium in 2020.

Joel Coleman

SEC clarifies and expands its health measures for athletes

The league explains cardiac evaluations and confirms a third COVID-19 test each week for contact sports.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/21): Another day, another Moreland big fly

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman