WATCH: Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson discusses defense's strong performance in loss at Kentucky

Mississippi State suffered another frustrating loss on Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 24-2 to Kentucky. However, MSU's silver lining was a defense that excelled, allowing only 157 yards of offense to the Wildcats. After the game, Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson met with reporters to discuss the State defense as the group continues to exceed outside expectations.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.