SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

WATCH: Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson discusses defense's strong performance in loss at Kentucky

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State suffered another frustrating loss on Saturday as the Bulldogs fell 24-2 to Kentucky. However, MSU's silver lining was a defense that excelled, allowing only 157 yards of offense to the Wildcats. After the game, Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson met with reporters to discuss the State defense as the group continues to exceed outside expectations.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

WATCH: Mississippi State wide receiver Austin Williams discusses offense's performance in loss at Kentucky

The Bulldogs were held without an offensive score and had six turnovers

Joel Coleman

T&L Sunday/Monday: What's true after Mississippi State loses at Kentucky?

It was another frustrating weekend for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State offense again stifled in loss at Kentucky

For the second straight week, Mike Leach's Air Raid was grounded

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mike Leach's postgame press conference after Mississippi State falls in Kentucky

The Bulldogs lost 24-2 to the Wildcats on Saturday night as the Air Raid offense sputtered

Joel Coleman

Cowbell Corner Crystal Ball: Predicting Mississippi State-Kentucky

Forecasting the game between the Bulldogs and Wildcats

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State defensive line coach Jeff Phelps discusses his group after two weeks of action

The Bulldogs travel for a Saturday game at Kentucky

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett on where his unit is heading into Kentucky

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off on Saturday

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Preview, Playmakers and Predictions for Mississippi State at Kentucky

A look inside Saturday's game between the Bulldogs and Wildcats

Joel Coleman

How to watch/listen to Mississippi State at Kentucky (and other gameday notes)

The Bulldogs travel to face the Wildcats on Saturday

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: How does Kentucky match up with Mississippi State?

A closer look at the Kentucky Wildcats ahead of Saturday's game against Mississippi State

Joel Coleman