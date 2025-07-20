Thompson takes on leadership role at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Bulldogs transfer wide receiver Brenen Thompson has experienced new beginnings before.
He signed with the Longhorns out of high school in the 2022 class at a 4-star and top-150 recruit nationally out of Spearman, Texas.
Thompson has experienced an up-and-down college career, but is looking to hit the reset button for a substantial role at Mississippi State.
There is no secret that the Bulldogs struggled mightily on each side of the ball last season, but Thompson is a believer in the locker room culture in Starkville for the 2025 season.
Things haven't been particularly bad inside the locker room as much as it has been the outside noise surrounding the team following back-to-back losing seasons that includes an abysmal 2-10 mark in 2024.
"I think it all starts in the locker room," Thompson said about building cohesion amongst his team. "And then going from the locker room, it all starts on the field. When we're out there and it's 100 degrees, and we're all sweating and dying during workouts, you really have to lean on a brother."
While the brotherhood runs deep inside the football complex, Thompson enjoys being around his teammates each day, leaning on each which builds team chemistry and bonds for life.
"Obviously, off the field as well, getting to know [teammates] as a person, not just a player is huge, Thompson said. "Not everyone is the same on the field as they are off the field.
"Isaac [Smith] has this aggressiveness and this passion on the field, but off the field, he's just this outgoing guy that's just down to earth."
Thompson has been around both the Texas and Oklahoma programs and has absorbed so much information in regards to how to interact with certain people. Not every player takes coaching and leadership the same way which is something he's picked up on throughout his college career.
"Just getting to know each and every player so I can help lead each and every player a little differently," Thompson said. "As a leader, I don't think you can lead everybody the same way. I think everybody requires something different."
Thompson, along with his Bulldogs' teammates, participated in team building exercises during the offseason from grilling, hunting and hanging out, while gaining the utmost respect and trust in his teammates to do their jobs on the field this season.
"Just learning off the field, whether that's we're go fishing, we're going hunting, we're going, hanging out in the backyard, smoking some ribs," Thompson said. "Whatever that is to just get closer together as a person and brother, it's going to help me on the field as well.
"Whenever we're on third-and-2, and I got to count on that man to make that block or that catch, whatever it is, I have the utmost trust in him to do that."
Even second-year coach Jeff Lebby is confident in Thompson's ability to lead on and off the field this season. Their renewed relationship that dates back to the 2023 season at Oklahoma can carry over into the Bulldogs locker room this fall.
"I've talked a ton all day about how to become a team," Lebby said Wednesday at SEC Media Days. "I feel like our football team today is a lot closer and a lot more connected than it was a year ago,
even with all the turnover.
"I'm excited about that because of guys like Brenen Thompson. When you find a guy that's, one, flat good enough to be able to be a difference maker on your team, but is about the right stuff and the right person, they have a chance to truly impact not just in between the white lines on the field but in your locker room."