Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about 122nd Egg Bowl
A lot of questions will get answered today and the answers will have major consequences.
For Mississippi State, we’ll find out if its season ends with the Egg Bowl again or if there’ll be one more game. A win goes a long way to building momentum and positive vibes for the offseason. It would also regain some goodwill from the fan base.
A loss would give the Bulldogs’ coaching staff a long offseason.
Kickoff is coming up soon. Here’s everything to know about the 122nd Battle for the Golden Egg.
Preview Stories
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Mississippi State should have Isaac Smith available for today’s Egg Bowl since he’s one of three captains for the Bulldogs, but he’s listed as questionable on Thursday’s availability report.
For Ole Miss, cornerback Antonio Kite and linebacker Raymond Collins were ruled out for today’s game.
Depth Charts
Here is Mississippi State’s official depth for today’s game:
Here is Ole Miss’s official depth chart for today’s game:
Updated Weather Forecast
No changes from yesterday’s weather forecast. From the National Weather Service, “Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.”
Egg Bowl Uniforms
Mississippi State and Ole Miss uniforms for today’s game:
Captains
The Bulldogs captains will be linebacker Nic Mitchell, safety Isaac Smith and wide receiver Brenen Thompson.
How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State
- Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
- When: 11 a.m., Friday
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: ABC
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6
- Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27
- Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24
Predictions, Projections, Odds
Taylor’s Prediction
Ole Miss 42, Mississippi State 24. I’m not buying into the Ole Miss players being distracted by the ongoing coaching drama. Plus, the only way the Bulldogs’ can stop Ole Miss running the ball is will actual dogs on the field to chase ball carriers down.
EA College Football 26
Mississippi State 29, Ole Miss 27 (3 OT).
SP+ Projections
Projected winner: Ole Miss
Projected margin: 14.3
Win probability: 82 percent
Projected score: 37-22
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Ole Miss: -7.5 (+100)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)
Moneyline
Ole Miss: -280
Mississippi State: +230
Total
Over: 62.5 (-115)
Under: 62.5 (-105)