Cowbell Corner

Gameday Roundup: Everything to know about 122nd Egg Bowl

What could be the most important game of the season for both Ole Miss and Mississippi State is nearing kickoff. Here's what you need to know.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Trevion Williams (#23) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Columbia, MO.
Mississippi State Defensive Lineman Trevion Williams (#23) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Columbia, MO. / Mississippi State Athletics
In this story:

A lot of questions will get answered today and the answers will have major consequences.

For Mississippi State, we’ll find out if its season ends with the Egg Bowl again or if there’ll be one more game. A win goes a long way to building momentum and positive vibes for the offseason. It would also regain some goodwill from the fan base.

A loss would give the Bulldogs’ coaching staff a long offseason.

Kickoff is coming up soon. Here’s everything to know about the 122nd Battle for the Golden Egg.

Preview Stories

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Mississippi State should have Isaac Smith available for today’s Egg Bowl since he’s one of three captains for the Bulldogs, but he’s listed as questionable on Thursday’s availability report.

For Ole Miss, cornerback Antonio Kite and linebacker Raymond Collins were ruled out for today’s game.

Depth Charts

Here is Mississippi State’s official depth for today’s game:

Mississippi State official depth chart vs. Ole Miss
Mississippi State official depth chart vs. Ole Miss / Mississippi State Athletics

Here is Ole Miss’s official depth chart for today’s game:

Ole Miss depth chart vs. Mississippi State
Ole Miss depth chart vs. Mississippi State / Ole Miss Athletics

Updated Weather Forecast

No changes from yesterday’s weather forecast. From the National Weather Service, “Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming north northeast around 5 mph.”

Egg Bowl Uniforms

Mississippi State and Ole Miss uniforms for today’s game:

Captains

The Bulldogs captains will be linebacker Nic Mitchell, safety Isaac Smith and wide receiver Brenen Thompson.

How to Watch: No. 6 Ole Miss at Mississippi State

  • Who: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-5, 1-5 SEC)
  • When: 11 a.m., Friday
  • Where: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, Miss.
  • TV: ABC
  • Radio: Live Radio
  • Stats: Live Stats
  • Series History: Ole Miss leads the all-time series 68-46-6
  • Last Meeting: Ole Miss 26, Mississippi State 14
  • Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Missouri, 49-27
  • Last time out, Rebels: def. Florida, 34-24

Predictions, Projections, Odds

Taylor’s Prediction

Ole Miss 42, Mississippi State 24. I’m not buying into the Ole Miss players being distracted by the ongoing coaching drama. Plus, the only way the Bulldogs’ can stop Ole Miss running the ball is will actual dogs on the field to chase ball carriers down.

EA College Football 26

Mississippi State 29, Ole Miss 27 (3 OT).

SP+ Projections

Projected winner: Ole Miss
Projected margin: 14.3
Win probability: 82 percent
Projected score: 37-22

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: -7.5 (+100)
Mississippi State: +7.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: -280
Mississippi State: +230

Total

Over: 62.5 (-115)
Under: 62.5 (-105)

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football