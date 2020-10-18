WATCH: Mississippi State linebacker Erroll Thompson discusses the loss to Texas A&M

Mississippi State suffered its third straight loss on Saturday with a 28-14 loss to Texas A & M, but once again, the Bulldogs got a strong performance from their defense. Of course at the heart of that MSU defensive unit is linebacker Erroll Thompson. After Saturday's game, Thompson met with reporters to discuss things. Watch above for full video of the media session with Thompson.

