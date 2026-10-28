Three 2028 Prospects to Watch at Mississippi State

Over the past few years, the Mississippi State Bulldogs have had success recruiting Arkansas. With the big recruit being kicker Kyle Ferrie.

The class of 2028 in the Natural State has several gems that the Bulldogs’ staff has extended offers. All three 2028 prospects are playmakers on the field for their respective high schools.

Chase Hancock says, "👋, 😃"@PABruinFootball pulled away in the second half to take down North Little Rock, 45-31, and win their first game this season. #ARPreps || @ChaseHancoc2028 pic.twitter.com/3jIBJv48gl — Jack Allen KATV (@JackAllenTV) September 26, 2025

Chase Hancock out of Pulaski Academy in Little Rock is one of the most polished wide receivers in the state. Hancock has the versatility to line up in the slot or be split out wide.

The Pulaski Academy has been clocked at 4.50 speed in the forty-yard dash. He has drawn the attention of Kansas State, Florida State, Arkansas, Mississippi State to name a few. Hancock is the type of ide receiver who creates separation and has the speed to stretch the field vertically.

Look for Hancock to stay near the top of recruiting rankings in the Natural State. Hancock visited Mississippi State over the weekend and had a “great game day experience.”

Tight end Orion Leautu out of Springdale High School has exploded this season from a recruiting perspective. Leautu uses his 6’6” frame to his advantage to high point the football. He has had no problem hauling in the difficult receptions this season.

Meanwhile, Leautu has proven to be an unselfish blocker. He helps open rushing lanes for the ball carrier.

On top of being a reliable target in the red zone, Leautu will help extend drives for the Bulldogs. Leautu has another season to open plenty of eyes, and he has the ability to continue to explode from a recruiting perspective.

One last playmaker from the class of 2028 is Braylyn Brown out of Joe T. Robinson. Brown is a versatile prospect who has seen playing time on both sides of the ball for the Senators. Brown is a dangerous wide receiver to account for he can take the lid off of the top of the defense.

Brown is another prospect at the wide receiver spot who takes pride in his blocking. He has no trouble helping to open up a rushing lane for the running back or quarterback.

Meanwhile, on the defensive side of the ball, Brown has proven to be a safety who has no problem separating the ball from the ball carrier.

Brown is another prospect who fits the wide receiver position well for the Bulldogs.

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