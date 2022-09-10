Three Areas in Which Mississippi State Football Must Improve Against Arizona on Saturday

Mississippi State might be favored against Arizona this weekend, but there are some key areas in which the football program must improve to pick up the victory and remain undefeated.

The Bulldogs had an outstanding showing in last Saturday's 49-23 win over Memphis at Davis Wade Stadium, but there are still plenty of ways in which the team can get better. This weekend's contest against the Wildcats will be a bit different for State: an unfamiliar opponent, difficult road environment and late kickoff time could each impact the team greatly.

Here are three ways in which MSU should work to get better to put up a solid performance against Arizona and leave Tucson with a win.

1. Play with energy throughout the entire game.

Mississippi State did extremely well on both sides of the ball for much of the first half against Memphis. In the second half, things started to slow down a little bit, and the Tigers were able to cut into the lead with some big plays and key defensive stops. MSU wasn't likely going to give up the lead, but it showed that the program does have some shakiness that needs to be figured out quickly. This weekend, the Bulldogs must work to keep momentum on its side if they want to continue to prove that they are a formidable opponent on a national level.

2. Win the turnover battle.

The Bulldogs forced Memphis to fumble once, but it did not make the recovery. In fact, the defense did not record any turnovers, while the offense gave up an interception and a fumble. Those two turnovers against Mississippi State did not greatly impact the game, but what will happen when opponents can score big points off of the Bulldogs' mistakes? The team will need to limit unnecessary mistakes on offense but must figure out a way to benefit from the blunders of other teams; of course, it's much easier said than done.

3. Rattle Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura early.

De Laura will not be an easy quarterback for the Mississippi State defense to face. In the Wildcats' matchup against San Diego State last weekend, the sophomore went 22-of-39 passing for 299 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. He seems to be a breakthrough athlete in an Arizona program that has been dismal over the last few years, and that could mean a tougher game than expected for the Bulldogs. It will be important for the State's defense to make him uncomfortable early -- if de Laura begins to struggle, then it will be hard for the offense to do much of anything.