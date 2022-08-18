Skip to main content

Three Opponents That Mississippi State Football Should Not Overlook Heading into 2022 Season

Mississippi State has one of the most challenging schedules in 2022, but a few opponents might be tougher than they appear on paper.

Mississippi State has arguably the toughest football schedule in the nation heading into the 2022 season, featuring a slew of tough SEC opponents and some non-conference matchups that could catch the team off guard.

The 12-game schedule features six SEC teams that are ranked in the AP Preseason Top 25 and a handful of other storied programs that can compete with most other teams. The Bulldogs will be returning the majority of their production from the 2021 season, but will that be enough to have a successful year?

Aside from perennial powerhouses such as Alabama and Georgia, these three matchups could be tough for MSU when the season begins in just a few weeks.

1. Memphis

The first game of the year is tough for any team, especially in the SEC, where out-of-conference games seem like must-wins. Memphis might not be as talented on paper as Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs' loss to the Group of 5 university last season was a huge blow to a program that was looking to pick up steam heading into the thick of SEC play. That loss will seem fresh when the two teams clash on the gridiron to open up the 2022 season. MSU's matchup against the Tigers will likely be one of the toughest games of the year from a mental standpoint.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky might be the preseason No. 20 team in the nation, but the Bulldogs have certainly had their way with the Wildcats in the 21st century. Mississippi State has posted a 10-3 record against the SEC East opponent since Dan Mullen took over as the program's head coach in 2019. However, Kentucky is heading into its slate of games with a projected first-round 2023 NFL Draft selection in quarterback Will Levis and a solid group surrounding him. Levis and his Wildcats should show continued improvement from last season and might take MSU by surprise by the time the middle of the season arrives.

3. Auburn

The Tigers have had a difficult offseason, losing some of their top players to the transfer portal and dealing with rumors surrounding head coach Bryan Harsin. Auburn is expected to have a bit of a down year, but that doesn't mean that they will be an easy opponent for Mississippi State. It took a 25-point comeback miracle for the Bulldogs to take down the Tigers on the Plains last season, and the odds of that happening again if the situation arises are slim. Auburn is a storied program that can compete with just about everyone on any given day, no matter what. If MSU fails to find success in the first half of the season, then the matchup could be one of the last chances that the program has to reach a postseason bowl game. 

