Three Players to Watch as Mississippi State Football Takes on Georgia

These student-athletes could make a huge impact for the Bulldogs on Saturday night.

The Battle of the Bulldogs is set to take place this weekend at Davis Wade Stadium, as Mississippi State and No. 1 Georgia face off on the gridiron. 

MSU (6-3, 3-3) will be tried with the tough task of facing the top-ranked SEC East opponent. Georgia (9-0, 6-0) is looking to make it to the College Football Playoff and win a championship in back-to-back years. It's up to some of the top players in the Magnolia State to keep the visiting team at bay and have a chance at doing the unthinkable. 

Here are three players to watch as Mississippi State and Georgia face off on Saturday night.

1. QB Will Rogers

When Georgia and Mississippi State last met in 2020, Rogers had one of the best showings of his freshman year. The signal-caller went 41-of-52 passing for 336 yards with one touchdown, seemingly unintimidated by one of the top programs in the country. It's time for him to bring that heat once again and help the Bulldogs compete. Rogers improved some last weekend against Auburn following a disappointing string of games, but Mississippi State needs his game to be at its best to have a chance at pulling off the upset. 

2. RB Dillon Johnson

Mississippi State will certainly look to attack Georgia's tough defense through the air, but the team's abilities on the ground could be just as important. Johnson could play a huge role in both areas for the Bulldogs. The junior running back has notched 71 rushing attempts for 406 yards and three touchdowns while also adding 220 yards through the air. He has pushed through masses of defenders in nearly every game, breaking free from tackles and fighting for extra yardage every chance he gets. Johnson should be huge for MSU's offense and could challenge the toughest group of defenders he has faced all season.

3. DE Randy Charlton

Charlton is poised to have a big moment under the lights as he plays in what should be his final night game in Davis Wade Stadium. The fifth-year defensive end has been a steady force for the Bulldogs this season, with his big plays piling on as the games have gone on. So far this year, he has recorded 23 total tackles, 4.5 tackles-for-loss, three sacks and one forced fumble. Charlton will need to prove that it's his time to shine and make his presence known early if he wants to play a role in limiting Georgia's powerful offense.

